Led by Headline, the new funding supports Vox AI's global expansion and further development of its multilingual voice technology, purpose-built for the $1 trillion global QSR industry

Vox AI, the conversational voice AI platform purpose-built for drive-thru and operations automations in quick service restaurants (QSRs), today announced it has raised $8.7 million in seed funding led by global venture capital firm Headline, with additional participation from True, Simon Capital, and returning investor Souschef Ventures. The funding brings Vox AI's total raised to $10 million and will accelerate its global expansion, including the launch of a new office in San Francisco.

Founded in October 2023, Vox AI is focused on the $1 trillion global QSR market, where operators face growing challenges, including labor shortages, high turnover, increasing wage pressures and operational complexity. The Vox AI platform serves as a multilingual voice assistant for quick-service restaurants (QSRs), enabling customers to place drive-thru and mobile orders autonomously, while supporting staff with real-time shift guidance and alerts triggered by restaurant systems.

Vox AI's core product offerings and platform features include:

Truly Autonomous AI: Produces highly accurate voice AI that quickly replicates natural human speech and service from day one, with no human-in-the-loop during training or deployment-enabling scalable, consistent performance across multiple locations.

Produces highly accurate voice AI that quickly replicates natural human speech and service from day one, with no human-in-the-loop during training or deployment-enabling scalable, consistent performance across multiple locations. Drive-Thru Voice AI Ordering: Handles orders 24/7 in over 90 languages and dialects with high accuracy and speed, ensuring fast-food and QSR patrons can order in their preferred language and style.

Handles orders 24/7 in over 90 languages and dialects with high accuracy and speed, ensuring fast-food and QSR patrons can order in their preferred language and style. Real-World Intelligence: Voice AI that continuously self-optimizes, learning from dialects, menu synonyms, ambient noise, and unique, location-specific building acoustics with a conversation-first training pipeline.

Voice AI that continuously self-optimizes, learning from dialects, menu synonyms, ambient noise, and unique, location-specific building acoustics with a conversation-first training pipeline. Seamless Tech Stack Integration: Designed to plug into existing QSR tech stacks without operational disruption.

Designed to plug into existing QSR tech stacks without operational disruption. Mobile Voice Ordering Integration: Enables voice-based pre-ordering through QSRs' mobile apps to reduce or eliminate wait times and streamline pick-up orders.

Enables voice-based pre-ordering through QSRs' mobile apps to reduce or eliminate wait times and streamline pick-up orders. Employee Assist: A hands-free, voice-first operational tool that supports staff with real-time inventory alerts and shift guidance, for example.

"Vox AI is pushing voice technology far beyond generic Natural Language Processing. We're not just improving voice technology. We're building a new industry standard for how guests interact with fast-food chains and QSR brands they love and how restaurant staff run them," said Vox AI co-founder and CEO Maurice Kroon. "Our goal is to make voice the de facto interface for every QSR location without the need to upgrade their current hardware."

Vox AI's solution is currently in use with some of the world's largest and most well-known fast-food chains. The first deployments demonstrate that Vox AI's technology increases ROI by up to 17 times, shortens drive-thru queues, enhances upselling, drives higher customer satisfaction, and frees up restaurant employees to focus on more meaningful tasks.

"Vox AI delivers something the QSR space has never had before: autonomous, intelligent, real-time voice interaction at a global scale. It's not a feature it's a platform shift," said Dominic Wilhelm, Partner at Headline. "We are thrilled to partner with the Vox AI team to power the future of drive-thru and QSR ordering to not only improve companies' bottom lines, but also reduce employee turnover and improve customer satisfaction."

Contact sales@vox.ai to schedule a demo or learn more.

About Vox AI

Vox AI is a fully autonomous voice AI platform for drive-thru and quick service restaurants (QSRs) that shortens drive-thru queues, boosts upselling, improves customer experience, and provides support for overstretched employees. Supporting over 90 languages and dialects, Vox AI replicates human speech and cadence while continuously optimizing and adapting to accents, menu synonyms or variations, ambient noise, and location-specific conditions in real-time.

The Vox AI platform powers 24/7 drive-thru ordering, mobile voice pre-orders, and "Employee Assist"-a voice-first hub that helps staff manage inventory, shift support, and operational tasks. Integrating seamlessly with existing restaurant tech stacks, Vox AI's conversation-first training pipeline and self-optimizing models ensure consistent, multilingual performance at scale, simplifying deployment and operations.

Founded in October 2023, Vox AI is a privately held company backed by Headline, True, Simon Capital and Souschef Ventures. The company is headquartered in Amsterdam with an additional office in San Francisco. Follow Vox AI on LinkedIn, or learn more at https://vox.ai.

