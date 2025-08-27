TOKYO, Aug 27, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) has become the first Japanese company to acquire ISO 19443:2018(Note) certification, an international quality standard for quality in the field of nuclear energy. This certification attests to the extremely high level of MHI's quality management systems in its nuclear energy business, and affirms that MHI is fully compliant with corresponding international standards to ensure quality and foster a culture of safety in the industry.MHI has continuously received certification of its nuclear energy operations since acquiring ISO 9001 for the first time in September 1996. The newly acquired ISO 19443 certification demonstrates that, in addition to ISO 9001, MHI has been evaluated as satisfying the requirements established under ISO 19443 in 2018.For companies that supply products and services important to nuclear safety (ITNS), ISO 19443 incorporates requirements including focused attention paid to the development of safety culture in certified companies and the instillation of safety culture throughout the supply chain.Over the years, MHI has built quality management systems conforming not only to ISO 9001 but to other requirements of various kinds. As a manufacturer of nuclear power plants, MHI has delivered equipment and services of outstanding quality, contributing to enhanced safety and the stable operation of nuclear power plants. Now, with the acquisition of ISO 19443 certification, our quality management system for nuclear power business has been recognized as highly reliable internationally and MHI will contribute further to the safe and stable operation of nuclear power plants.Specific requirements for the application of ISO 9001:2015 by organizations in the supply chain of the nuclear energy sector supplying products and services important to nuclear safety (ITNS)About MHI GroupMitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.comSource: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Copyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.