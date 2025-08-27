Award-Winning US Med-Equip Expands in Houston to Support Hospitals Nationwide

HOUSTON, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2025 / US Med-Equip ( USME ), the nation's top-rated provider of medical equipment rentals and management services, is expanding its operations support across the country with two larger facilities--a national distribution center?and a national production center--to meet rising demand from its hospital customers.

The new USME Distribution Center in northwest Houston handles shipping and receiving of critical medical equipment, including infusion pumps, ventilators, patient monitors and specialty beds rented daily by thousands of hospitals. Entrusted for its 2-hour delivery standard , the new facility strengthens USME's logistics network, helping teams nationwide respond even faster to hospitals' ever-changing patient care needs.

USME's new national production center, located alongside the company's northwest Houston headquarters, serves as one of the hubs for its biomedical operations. There, manufacturer-certified biomedical technicians maintain and service the company's rental fleet of medical equipment with the industry's highest standards of safety and performance.

Recognized as an? Inc. Power Partner? and CIO 100 for helping hospitals optimize resources and patient outcomes, USME also leads the way in specialized equipment for bariatric care , one of the fastest-growing needs in healthcare today.

"As we continue expanding, we're strengthening every part of our operation to deliver the unmatched service and equipment quality our hospital partners expect," Greg Salario, CEO of US Med-Equip, said about the company setting the standard for the industry.

Houston-based USME operates from more than 100 locations nationwide and continues to expand as more hospitals turn to its team for medical equipment rental and management services. The Top Workplace is investing in new facilities, technology and clinical support to help more hospitals than ever meet rising patient care demands.

