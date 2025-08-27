Philly Joe Tattoo Studio to Open Newtown, PA's First-Ever Tattoo Parlor With Speakeasy Flair

NEWTOWN, PA / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2025 / Philly Joe Tattoo Studio, led by celebrated artist Joe Thomas, is set to make history as the first tattoo parlor approved in Newtown, Pennsylvania, opening at 159 Sycamore Street. With renovations underway and a grand opening set for October, Thomas is transforming a 4,000-square-foot space into a luxury, speakeasy-inspired studio that redefines the tattoo experience while bringing fresh entertainment to Newtown's business district.

Thomas' journey to Newtown is one of resilience and vision. A Philadelphia native with over a decade of tattooing experience, Thomas founded Philly Joe Tattoo Studio in Bensalem, where it celebrated its fifth anniversary in January 2024, earning a loyal following for custom tattoos. Four years ago, Newtown rejected his bid to open a studio, as it had every tattoo shop before. Undeterred, Thomas persevered, gaining support from State Senator Frank Farry after a 2024 Lower Bucks Times feature highlighted his community impact.

"This isn't just about opening a tattoo shop," Thomas says. "It's about introducing Newtown to the profound craft of tattoo artistry-a meticulous art form that fosters deep self-confidence through personalized, meaningful designs, while cultivating a vibrant community where individuals connect, share stories, and celebrate their unique journeys in an environment of creativity and mutual respect."

The new studio's renovations create a five-star ambiance reminiscent of a speakeasy. Clients can expect a full cosmetic experience, including tattoos, laser removal, permanent makeup, piercing, and hair follicle treatments.

Beyond ink, Thomas is introducing comedy nights, karaoke, and live music to inject vibrancy into Newtown's upscale scene. "I want people to feel like they're on a special date, not just getting a tattoo," he says.

The studio's grand opening, an October Halloween party, will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony and community celebration. Already, locals are buzzing, with some booking appointments before the doors open.

Philly Joe Tattoo Studio's arrival marks a turning point for Newtown, blending art, innovation, and community spirit. For updates on the renovations and grand opening, follow @joetattoos215 and @phillyjoetattoostudio on Instagram.

