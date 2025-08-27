Formerra Appointed Distributor for Italy's Epaflex TPU Lines in the UK & Ireland

Agreement combines advanced TPU portfolio with Formerra's expert compliance know-how and agile service.

ROMEOVILLE, ILLINOIS / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2025 / Formerra, a leader in performance materials distribution, today announced an agreement with Epaflex S.r.l. that designates Formerra Europe as the preferred distributor of Epaflex's thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) lines in the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland.

The partnership leverages Epaflex's 30-year legacy of innovation in TPU manufacturing with Formerra's deep expertise in UK/EU REACH compliance, local technical support, and agile logistics. Additionally, the collaboration ensures that process engineers and sourcing managers across cable, wire, industrial, automation, and oil & gas markets gain seamless access to high-performance TPU grades backed by responsive service and regulatory guidance.

"We're proud to welcome Epaflex's industry-leading TPU portfolio into our specialist distribution network," said Ronan Kennedy, Managing Director at Formerra Europe. "This agreement opens a true window of opportunity for UK & Ireland processors by delivering advanced TPUs via the reliable supply chains and technical support our customers need."

Epaflex is renowned for its Epamould, Epaline, and Epamet engineered TPU formulations featuring high-abrasion, oil-resistance, specialty matte finishes, and low-temperature flexibility. These materials serve critical applications such as cable jacketing, hydraulic hoses, precision tubing, and protective film. Combined with the company's new Epalite material, this portfolio brings durability, processability, and design versatility for today's demanding industrial environments.

"Partnering with Formerra marks a significant milestone in our UK and Ireland expansion," said Andrea Martignoni, Global Strategic Marketing Manager - Elastomers at Epaflex. "Their local market expertise and commitment to engineer-led service make them the ideal partner to bring Epaflex innovation to manufacturers in this key area of Europe."

With this agreement, Formerra further strengthens its European presence, offering unmatched portfolio depth, compliance guidance, and rapid responsiveness to support customers' most challenging TPU applications.

Key Details:

Formerra Europe appointed preferred distributor for Epaflex TPU lines (Epamould, Epaline, Epamet, and Epalite) in the UK & Ireland.

Partnership combines Italian-engineered TPU grades with Formerra's UK/EU REACH expertise and agile service.

Target applications include cable/wire jacketing, hydraulic hoses, precision tubing and protective films.

About Formerra

Formerra is a preeminent distributor of engineered materials, connecting the world's leading polymer producers with thousands of OEMs and brand owners across healthcare, consumer, industrial, and mobility markets. Powered by technical and commercial expertise, it brings a distinctive combination of portfolio depth, supply chain strength, industry knowledge, service, leading e-commerce capabilities, and ingenuity. The experienced Formerra team helps customers across multiple industries to design, select, process, and develop products in new and better ways - driving improved performance, productivity, reliability, and sustainability. To learn more, visit www.formerra.com.

About Epaflex

Epaflex S.r.l., headquartered in Italy, is a leading manufacturer of thermoplastic polyurethanes. For over 30 years, Epaflex has developed innovative TPU solutions for industries including cable & wire, automotive, oil & gas and consumer goods. Its portfolio features high-performance grades engineered for abrasion resistance, flexibility, weather-ability and specialty surface finishes. Privately held under the Elachem Group, Epaflex operates global sales and technical support hubs to serve OEMs and processors worldwide.

