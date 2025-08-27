Catalyst's Loan Participation Program Surpasses $4 Billion Milestone

PLANO, TX / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2025 / Catalyst is proud to announce that its Loan Participation Program has officially surpassed $4 billion in total activity, marking a significant milestone in its commitment to empowering credit unions nationwide.

Since its launch in 2014, the program has grown to include hundreds of participating credit unions, facilitating strategic portfolio management, liquidity optimization, and earnings enhancement. Catalyst's dual approach, offering both direct placement and marketplace models, has enabled credit unions of all sizes to buy and sell loans with confidence and ease.

"Catalyst's consistency and consultative support have made the process seamless," said Jackie So, CFO of a participating credit union. "We've been able to diversify our assets and improve our yield without compromising on quality or compliance."

The Loan Participation Exchange (LPX), Catalyst's proprietary marketplace platform, continues to expand visibility and streamline transactions. Sellers benefit from nationwide exposure, while buyers gain access to high-quality deals tailored to their strategic goals.

Through the Exchange and its direct placement offerings, Catalyst has served credit unions ranging in size from less than $50 million in assets to over $10 billion in assets with deals ranging in size from $1.2 million up to $340 million. Catalyst prides itself on working with credit unions of all sizes and sophistication, delivering on deals that benefit both the buyers and sellers while advancing the community ethos of the credit union industry.

"Reaching the $4 billion mark is a testament to the trust credit unions place in Catalyst," said Mike McGinnis, Catalyst Chief Investment Officer. "We're not just facilitating transactions - we're helping credit unions grow stronger together"

"Loan participations are more than a liquidity tool; they're a strategic lever for credit unions to manage risk, optimize returns, and collaborate across the industry," said Reid Cook, VP of Member Credit at Catalyst. "This milestone reflects our members' confidence in Catalyst's ability to deliver value and reliability."

What sets Catalyst apart is its end-to-end service model. The LPX platform offers a secure, intuitive environment where credit unions can view available offerings, conduct due diligence, and submit purchase indications - all in one place. Sellers receive expert guidance on policy development, deal structuring, and pricing, while buyers benefit from zero sign-up costs and streamlined access to nationwide opportunities.

Catalyst also provides post-transaction remittance and reporting services, ensuring a smooth experience from start to finish. Catalyst remains committed to delivering innovative solutions that support member success as the credit union landscape evolves.

For more information about Catalyst's Loan Participation Program, visit catalystcorp.org/lp.

About Catalyst

With innovative payments, asset management, and liquidity solutions, Catalyst is unlocking new possibilities for credit unions across the nation and the members they serve. We are passionate about transforming goals into achievements and helping credit unions grow. Discover why thousands of credit unions are using Catalyst's solutions today: catalystcorp.org.

