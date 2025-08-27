Anzeige
27.08.2025
Platform Aerospace Announces the Launch of Platform Aerospace UK to Support Growing Demand From UK Defence, NATO, and European Partners

HOLLYWOOD, MD / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2025 / Platform Aerospace is proud to announce the official launch of Platform Aerospace, UK. This new entity enhances on-continent capabilities, supporting our UK, NATO, and European partners with advanced Uncrewed Air System (UAS) solutions.

Jeremy Cooper, UK Managing Director.

Jeremy Cooper, UK Managing Director.

Leading the UK entity, Jeremy (Jez) Cooper, UK Managing Director, will facilitate strategic partnerships, operational growth, and fielding to support growing demand for the Vanilla UAS. "Platform Aerospace UK is a natural extension of our US-based team. With growing demand for ultra-long endurance or persistent mission performance, including ISTAR and LTDF, expanding our UK presence and investing in the UK economy makes perfect sense." Jim Snow, Platform Aerospace Chief Growth Officer.

Jez will spearhead Platform Aerospace strategic growth across the UK and Europe. Driving market expansion for the Vanilla UAS platform, Jez will cultivate partnerships with defence and industry stakeholders and oversee the execution of active contracts in the region. "Our UK and European customers are beginning to understand the benefits of fielding an UAS that can remain airborne for days and days at a time - lower procurement, logistics, manning, and maintenance costs with unprecedented endurance and payload capacity." Jim Snow

With 28 years in the UK Armed Forces, serving in Force Protection, UAS, and Intelligence specialist roles, Jez's experience and knowledge will assist Platform Aerospace UK with rapidly delivering our disruptive UAS solution to UK, NATO, and European customers. "I am excited and humbled to lead Platform Aerospace's new UK-based endeavour. Vanilla UAS' unmatched endurance, range and payload capacity enables assured ISTAR in the most demanding environments. I look forward to working with existing and future partners to deliver this industry-leading capability to enhance their mission delivery." Jez Cooper, UK Managing Director

As demand grows, Jez will establish in-country production and training facilities. Platform Aerospace UK will initially focus on existing and emerging customer requirements and brand awareness.

About Platform Aerospace

Platform Aerospace is a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) providing Vanilla, the world-record holding (8-days, 50-minutes), Ultra-Long Endurance Group 3 UAS. Vanilla supports Government and civilian requirements with up to 150lb payload capacity and experience flying satellite communications, comms relay radios, Link-16, Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR), Electro-Optical/Infrared (EO/IR), Signals Intelligence (SIGINT), Electronic Warfare (EW), environmental sensors, and Air-Launched Effects (ALE). In addition to Vanilla, Platform Aerospace is an AS9100-certified aerospace manufacturer with experience in aviation design, engineering, modeling, analysis, rapid prototyping, and modification of crewed aircraft.

Contact bd@platformaero.com or visit www.platformaerospace.com for more information.

Contact Information

Jim Snow
Chief Growth Officer
bd@platformaero.com
301-863-9253

Paula Ayscue
Marketing
social@platformaero.com
(301) 863-9253 Ext:209

.

SOURCE: Platform Aerospace



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/platform-aerospace-announces-the-launch-of-platform-aerospace-uk-to-support-g-1065541

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
