AVTECH Software, Inc: AVTECH's Room Alert MAX Achieves Hat Trick With Third Major Award in 2025, Wins Prestigious FacilitiesNet Vision Award

WARREN, RI / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2025 / AVTECH Software (AVTECH), the leading provider of network-based environment monitoring solutions, announced that its Room Alert MAX product line has been selected as a winner of the prestigious FacilitiesNet Vision Award 2025 in the Smart Buildings category. This marks an unprecedented third major industry recognition for Room Alert MAX in just two months, following its selection as winner of the MSP Today Product of the Year Award and the Providence Business News Innovative Companies 2025 Award for Technology.

In business for nearly 40 years, AVTECH manufactures Room Alert, the world's most popular environment monitoring platform for business continuity plans, outage prevention, and workplace safety. Room Alert is made in the USA and proactively monitors environment conditions such as temperature, humidity, heat index, flood, power, smoke, and more. Room Alert is currently used in 187 of 196 countries by organizations ranging from thousands of small businesses to Boeing, Sprint, Microsoft, over 80% of the Fortune 1000, the United Nations, and many government agencies.

The 7th annual FacilitiesNet Vision Awards honor innovation and excellence in products contributing to the efficient, profitable operations and management of institutional and commercial buildings in the United States. Products are scored by a panel of judges made up of Facility Influencers, members of the Building Operating Management and Facility Maintenance Decisions Editorial Advisory Boards, and other prestigious facility managers.

The triple award recognition in such a short timeframe underscores Room Alert MAX's exceptional market impact across diverse industry segments and validates AVTECH's continued innovation leadership in environment monitoring technology. Room Alert MAX streamlines environmental monitoring through its ease of setup and use and is designed to be installed without needing IT support. The platform proactively monitors critical environment conditions including temperature, humidity, heat index, water leaks, power, smoke, and more. Like all Room Alert products, Room Alert MAX is made in the USA and designed to protect facilities of all types and sizes. Room Alert MAX also offers BACnet support for full integration into existing Building Management System platforms.

"Achieving three major industry awards in just two months is truly extraordinary and demonstrates that Room Alert MAX has struck a chord across multiple industries," said Richard Grundy, President & CEO at AVTECH. "The FacilitiesNet Vision Award is particularly meaningful as it recognizes Room Alert MAX's impact in the smart buildings sector, where environmental monitoring is becoming increasingly critical for modern facility management operations."

The FacilitiesNet Vision Awards provide recognition to winning facilities industry suppliers showcasing their products to more than 200,000 facility executives. The Smart Buildings category specifically recognizes products that enhance the intelligent operation and management of commercial and institutional buildings.

About AVTECH

AVTECH Software (AVTECH), a private corporation founded in 1988, is a computer hardware and software developer and manufacturer based in Warren, RI with an international sales office in Dubai, UAE as well as an international distribution facility in Shannon, Ireland. AVTECH's Room Alert products are made in the USA at their affiliated company Mirian Solutions, and proactively monitor critical facilities and assets for conditions such as temperature, humidity, power, water leaks, smoke and more, providing organizations with 24/7 awareness of their facility environments. Trusted by over 80% of the Fortune 1000, countless government agencies, and the US military, AVTECH and Room Alert protect people, property, and productivity to provide peace of mind. For more information, please visit AVTECH.com.

