Consero: BTQ Financial's Renée Bonilla Honored With City & State's 2025 Above & Beyond Award for Social Services

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2025 / Consero Global is proud to announce that Renée Bonilla, Managing Partner of BTQ Financial, the Nonprofit division of Consero, has received City & State's 2025 Above & Beyond Award in Social Services.

This esteemed award recognizes notable figures driving innovation and leadership within the sector, including those identifying better practices, adopting technological innovations, and guiding organizations through complex challenges, enabling nonprofits to focus on their core missions.

"Our vision is to empower organizations, enhance and expand their impact by providing finance and accounting services that are just better, faster and more cost effective for them through a dedicated, specialized team, tech and services," said Bonilla.

As Managing Partner, Bonilla oversees BTQ Financial with a focus on client satisfaction and growth. Her expertise is instrumental in BTQ's mission to provide top-tier financial services, and she collaborates closely with clients to offer strategic guidance.

"My job is to ensure that we are living our vision, our mission, and our values every single day as an organization, and that we continue to serve the nonprofit sector."

Bonilla actively participates in local nonprofit boards and is a member of National Charity League, a program devoted to empowering women to succeed as confident, well-rounded contributors to society and the communities they serve.

Her dedication exemplifies BTQ Financial's commitment to empowering mission-driven organizations with finance and accounting solutions that enable maximum community impact.

About BTQ Financial

BTQ Financial, a division of Consero Global, is a leading provider of financial management, medical billing, and accounting services for nonprofit organizations. BTQ's mission is to transform the nonprofit sector with a flexible, cost-effective, and permanent solution to help mission-driven organizations better maintain and expand their impact. Request a meeting for a tailored roadmap for your organization.

About Consero

Consero Global, backed by BV Investment Partners, disrupts how Investment Managers and PE/VC-backed software, professional services, healthcare firms, and nonprofit organizations build and scale their finance departments. Consero's Finance as a Service model combines AI-enabled technology, processes, and people that deliver precise financial visibility, operational scalability, and a lower, more predictable cost structure.

