Vero Finance Technologies: Vero Technologies to Showcase AI-Enhanced Asset Finance Platform at ELFA Innovation Lab Conference & Exhibition 2025

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2025 / Vero Technologies, a leading provider of modular lending technology solutions, today announced its participation in the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association's (ELFA) Innovation Lab Conference & Exhibition 2025, taking place September 8-10 in Denver, Colorado. CEO and Co-Founder John Mizzi and VP of Partnerships Jason Bartz will represent the company, demonstrating how Vero's open-architecture platform is transforming operational efficiency for equipment finance companies nationwide.

The ELFA Innovation Summit brings together industry leaders, technology innovators, and forward-thinking finance professionals to explore emerging trends, cutting-edge solutions, and strategies for digital transformation in equipment finance. This year's summit focuses on leveraging technology to drive growth, enhance customer experiences, and streamline operations, areas where Vero's platform delivers immediate value.

"The Innovation Lab is a valuable opportunity to connect with peers who are navigating the same challenges around modernization and efficiency," said John Mizzi, CEO and Co-Founder of Vero Technologies. "We're looking forward to the conversations about how technology can help equipment financiers adapt to changing market demands while maintaining the personal relationships that define our industry."

Vero's participation comes as the company celebrates the completion of its first AI application, which leverages dealer performance and financial data to automate the annual review process and provide actionable insights based on multi-threaded risk alerts. This new AI-powered functionality amplifies Vero's existing strengths, building on the platform's 40+ risk analytics metrics to deliver advanced insights that help lenders make faster, more informed decisions while maintaining portfolio health.

At the conference, Mizzi and Bartz will be available to discuss:

Modular platform deployment that complements existing LMS infrastructure

API-first architecture enabling seamless third-party integrations

Automated audit reconciliation for serialized asset management

Real-time risk monitoring with 40+ automated borrower behavior alerts

"Equipment finance companies are seeking partners who understand both the technology and the business," added Jason Bartz, VP of Partnerships at Vero. "The Innovation Lab provides the perfect forum to demonstrate how our platform addresses the unique challenges of equipment leasing and financing operations."

About ELFA The Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) represents financial services companies and manufacturers in the $1 trillion U.S. equipment finance sector. ELFA's over 600 member companies provide essential financing that helps businesses acquire the equipment they need to operate and grow. Learn more at www.elfaonline.org .

About Vero Technologies Vero Technologies is a leading financial technology platform for asset finance, providing end-to-end solutions for wholesale finance, trade finance, equipment finance, and title management. Vero's modular platform enables lenders to streamline loan servicing, risk monitoring, and operational workflows, enhancing efficiency while reducing costs.

