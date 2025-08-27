Germany's Solyco has developed a 480 W back-contact solar module with 23. 8% efficiency and a temperature coefficient of -0. 26% per degree Celsius. From pv magazine Germany Solyco has launched the R-BG 108nBC. 6 solar module, based on back-contact technology. The Berlin-based PV company said the matte black, front-contact-free module delivers 480 W, with a peak efficiency of 23. 8%. The module has 108 half-cells and measures 1,800 mm x 1,134 mm x 30 mm. Both sides are covered with 2 mm tempered solar glass, with an anti-reflective coating on the front and black intercellular spaces on the back. ...

