Next Level Erlebnisse GmbH is opening its eighth Sandbox VR location in Germany in Willingen, bringing another immersive highlight to one of the country's most popular tourist regions. The new location is in the newly built Mountain View Hotel and has probably the most spectacular view of all Sandbox VR locations, directly onto the Ettelsberg.

With millions of overnight stays each year, Willingen is an established center for leisure, nature, and sports. The new virtual reality attraction perfectly complements the region's entertainment offerings. Close cooperation with hotels, restaurants, and tourist service providers-such as the Willinger Brauhaus brewery-strengthen its position as an innovative, regional leisure experience.

Technology meets emotion the experiences at Sandbox VR

Sandbox VR offers fully immersive VR adventures in elaborately designed virtual worlds. Guests move freely around the room, equipped with state-of-the-art sensor technology, haptic vests, and VR headsets. The experiences are specially designed for groups of up to six people at a time and range from futuristic sci-fi adventures to pirate or zombie worlds.

Thanks to real-time motion tracking, vibration feedback, and precise spatial localization, an immersive group experience is created that goes far beyond classic VR applications. Guests experience themselves as characters in a game and merge with virtual reality.

Exclusive experiences from our own game studio

All Sandbox VR are created by the company's own AAA in-house game studio and are exclusively available to play at Sandbox VR. Whether futuristic sci-fi missions, zombie apocalypse, or epic fantasy worlds every game offers a cinematic story, impressive graphics, and immersive gameplay of the highest standard. Thanks to regular updates and new content, the offering remains fresh, relevant, and exciting in the long term, both for first-time visitors and returning guests. A particular highlight is the collaboration with Netflix, which has resulted in spectacular VR experiences based on the hit series "Squid Game" and "Rebel Moon." Guests experience these worlds not only as spectators, but also enter the scenes themselves, as main characters in an interactive blockbuster.

More than just a game a place for special events

The Sandbox VR location at the Mountain View Hotel is not only suitable for families, bachelor parties, groups of friends, and vacationers, but also offers customized solutions for corporate events, conferences, and team events. In combination with the hotel's high-quality conference rooms, this creates unique opportunities for business retreats and team building events.

A special highlight: Next Level Erlebnisse offers innovative training formats with its own "Next Level Seminars," which make immersive technologies tangible and understandable and explain the necessary technology behind them. From half-day Metaverse Experience Days and Metaverse Discovery Days to intensive workshops lasting several days, extraordinary learning spaces are created where experience and further education merge in a unique way. Further information is available at: www.nextlevel-seminare.de

Expansion across Germany continues

With the opening in Willingen, Next Level Erlebnisse GmbH is continuing the strategic expansion of the Sandbox VR network in Germany. Additional locations are already in the planning stages and will open later this year. The aim is to provide both urban areas and regions with high tourist numbers with high-quality VR experiences.

Stranger Things is coming this fall

Fans can also look forward to new special content: The brand new Sandbox VR experience "STRANGER THINGS: CATALYST" will be released in fall 2025. Sandbox VR's third collaboration with Netflix is eagerly awaited worldwide and will also be available in Willingen.

Sandbox VR Willingen is open daily, including weekends and holidays. Prices start at 30 EUR per person, and exclusive group bookings are also available. All information and booking directly online at: www.sandboxvr.com/willingen

