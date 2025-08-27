30% of Organizations Ignore the Quantum Threat A Postponement That Could Have Devastating Consequences to Digital Infrastructure, National Security, and the Bottom Line

Quantum Xchange, the quantum-safe encryption company, has announced its upcoming fall 2025 schedule of educational reports and events produced in partnership with Scoop News Group, the SANS Institute, exhibitor presence at The 16th Annual Billington Cybersecurity Summit, and presence at NATO's 2025 Innovation Continuum GLOW event in Portugal.

A recent study by Capgemini Research Institute found two-thirds of businesses now consider quantum computing the most critical cybersecurity threat they will face in the next three to five years and 65% of organizations are concerned about harvest now, decrypt later (HNDL) attacks. Despite growing awareness around Q-day, the arrival of a quantum computer powerful enough to break today's encryption standards, the report identifies a concerning gap 30% of organizations continue to ignore the quantum threat entirely, struggling with budget constraints and staffing shortages for cryptographic transition.

"As a quantum-technology innovator and data security visionary, Quantum Xchange is committed to helping lead the industry through aggressive thought leadership, knowledge sharing, and active membership in industry groups and coalitions," said Antonio Sanchez, the company's Chief Evangelist Strategy Officer. "We've upped our event presence this fall to help educate the market and urge commercial businesses and government agencies not to postpone the inevitable migrating legacy systems to NIST-standard Post Quantum Cryptographic (PQC) algorithms. There's just too much at stake."

Quantum Xchange's fall event schedule kicks off at the 16th Annual Billington Cybersecurity Summit, the leading government cybersecurity conference taking place Sept. 9-12, 2025 at the Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. Preparing the nation's digital infrastructure for the post-quantum future has been a focus in multiple executive actions from both the Biden and Trump administrations. Most recently, The Big Beautiful Bill passed the new Quantum Benchmarking Initiative that received $250 million, a record amount for Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), and the $1.7 billion received for military cryptographic modernization.

Replacing quantum-vulnerable Public Key Encryption (PKE) with quantum-resistant cryptography isn't just a technical necessity, it's a strategic imperative for national security and data integrity. Quantum Xchange will participate in a panel discussion, "Transitioning to Quantum Resistant Computing" on Sept. 9, 2025 to Billington event attendees. Stop by the booth, #512, or book a meeting while at the event.

Continuing its focus on the federal government and its agency partners, Quantum Xchange has partnered with Scoop News Group, the leading public sector tech media company to produce the informative report, "Confronting A New Reality: Agencies Need to Adopt Cryptographic Agility with New Quantum-Ready Encryption." As adversaries threaten to harvest sensitive federal data now and decrypt later, the report suggests agencies take a smarter and simpler encryption approach by switching to out-of-band key delivery and adaptable systems. Available to readers of its popular publications CyberScoop, DefenseScoop and FedScoop, the report is also available for immediate download here.

Spreading its international wings, Quantum Xchange is also pleased to attend the GLOW event this September in Troia, Portugal sponsored by NATO's Innovation Continuum. Driving the future of military technology, NATO's Innovation Continuum develops military options through the experimentation and demonstration of cutting-edge science and technology solutions. The 2025 series of events presents a unique opportunity for NATO bodies and nations to collaborate, enhancing the value of science and technology in warfare development.

Finally, Quantum Xchange has teamed with the SANS Institute, the world's leading provider of cybersecurity training and certification on a report. Stay tuned for more information on the project and forthcoming webinar by signing up for the Quantum Xchange newsletter here.

