Global commerce platform selects Trulioo Document Verification and Biometrics to replace manual processes, verify activity and strengthen trust across European fuel card services

Trulioo, an industry-leading identity platform with proven global coverage for person and business verification, today announced its partnership with WEX, a global payment processing and fleet management company. WEX has selected Trulioo Document Verification and Biometrics to accelerate and secure their KYC process for its European fuel card customers, replacing current manual procedures.

WEX, the global commerce platform that simplifies the business of running a business, provides payment processing for customers in the areas of corporate payments and employee benefits, as well as for fleet and fleet card services. In today's evolving marketplace, as fraud threats in digital onboarding are rising, WEX's partnership with Trulioo reinforces the company's ability to verify identities, detect fraudulent activity and meet evolving regulatory requirements while delivering a smooth experience to customers worldwide.

The partnership follows a competitive evaluation of best-in-class identity verification providers. WEX cited the identity platform's global document verification and KYC compliance expertise, as well as its collaborative approach and superior user experience as particularly important in selecting Trulioo. The Trulioo guided document capture and post-capture feedback features were additional key differentiators that drove WEX's selection.

"Partnering with Trulioo marks an important step in our ongoing commitment to innovation and delivering the best possible experience for our customers," said William Fitzgerald, VP, fraud financial crimes at WEX. "By replacing manual, time-consuming processes with intelligent verification, we're helping to reduce fraud risk, streamline onboarding and create a seamless digital experience for our customers. Trulioo is the ideal partner as we evolve our fuel card offerings across Europe and beyond."

Trulioo Document Verification combines advanced biometrics and machine learning to detect forgeries, deepfakes and injection attacks. Backed by iBeta Level 2 certification and a 100% fraud catch rate, the solution uses a proprietary algorithm trained on more than 25 million global images and analyzes over 200 biometric markers to ensure accuracy and inclusivity.

"Our partnership with WEX reflects a shared commitment to faster, safer and smarter customer experiences," said Vicky Bindra, Trulioo CEO. "Across regulated industries, businesses are looking to balance smooth digital experiences with the highest standards of security and compliance. Trulioo makes this possible with intelligent, automated identity verification at a global scale. We're proud to support WEX in continuing to enhance onboarding, mitigate fraud and build lasting trust with their customers."

About Trulioo:

Trulioo is the world's identity platform, trusted by leading companies for their verification and fraud prevention needs. Offering business and person verification across the globe, Trulioo covers 195 countries and can verify more than 14,000 ID documents and 700 million business entities while checking against more than 6,000 watchlists. Trulioo enables global companies to prevent fraud with hundreds of predictive risk signals, consortium data and industry-specific machine learning models. Its comprehensive suite of in-house capabilities, integrated across a single automated platform, powers customizable onboarding workflows tailored to meet any market requirement. Combining its state-of-the-art technology with expertise across diverse markets, Trulioo enables the highest verification assurance levels, optimizing onboarding costs and fostering trust in the global digital economy.

Contacts:

Media Contacts:

For Trulioo: Jennifer Schenberg

PenVine for Trulioo

917-445-4454

jennifer@penvine.com

Or

media@trulioo.com



For WEX: Kelly Gibson

360-334-1304

kelly.gibson@wexinc.com