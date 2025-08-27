New Appointments Strengthen Wildix's 100% Channel-First Model and Operational Excellence Worldwide

Wildix, the global pioneer in AI-powered Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), today announced three key leadership appointments, effective immediately. The moves continue the company's long-term plan to scale execution, partner impact and innovation across regions, following its most successful first half on record. This announcement comes on the heels of Wildix's leadership expansion earlier this year.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250827795304/en/

Wildix New Leadership Appointments

With the UC&C market growing at 7.8% YoY and projected to reach $85.4 billion by 2029, commoditization is raising the bar on execution, AI integration and vertical differentiation. Against that backdrop, Wildix is reinforcing its 100% channel-first strategy, combining focused execution with purpose-built innovation. The new leadership structure strengthens the company's commercial, strategic and operational foundation ahead of its next phase of global expansion.

New Executive Appointments

Ludovico Mastrocinque, Chief Strategy Officer (CSO)

Ludovico joined Wildix last year with nearly a decade of experience from Slack, LinkedIn and CoachHub. Since then, he has introduced the company's first global OKRs, built scalable operating frameworks and led initiatives to strengthen both revenue growth and operational efficiency.

Over the past year, these efforts have accelerated ARR and delivered more than $2 million in new recurring revenue through coordinated training, product launches and go-to-market programs. As CSO, his focus is twofold: driving growth across Wildix's UCaaS portfolio while entering new markets with x-hoppers and embedding operational efficiency through clear priorities and performance metrics to ensure sustained partner impact.

"Strategy is only valuable when it drives action," said Ludovico Mastrocinque, Chief Strategy Officer, Wildix. "Our priority is to align every team, resource and market initiative toward outcomes that matter, accelerating growth, strengthening execution and positioning Wildix to lead in both our core UCaaS business and emerging opportunities."

Jason Uslan, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO)

Jason joined Wildix in early 2024 after more than a decade at RingCentral leading high-performing sales teams across Europe and North America. As VP of Sales, he expanded Wildix's commercial model, improving consistency, scalability and impact across regions.

In his new role as CCO, he leads all global revenue-generating functions for UCaaS, including Partner Acquisition, Channel Sales, Pre-Sales Engineering, Customer Success and Support, and is focused on accelerating partner-led growth and ensuring partner success in every market.

Vitaliy Yarynych, Chief Operating Officer (COO)

Vitaliy Yarynych joined Wildix in 2019 as Chief Information Officer, where he modernized systems and led digital transformation initiatives that prepared the company for global expansion and innovation at scale.

With over two decades of international experience across technology, finance and telecommunications, Vitaliy has consistently worked at the intersection of business and technology, guiding enterprise operations and transformation programs across complex global organizations.

As COO, he now oversees Wildix's global business functions to ensure that innovation translates into measurable value for partners and customers. His leadership is centered on operational excellence and aligning teams around shared priorities, building the structures that enable Wildix to scale and thrive in an increasingly competitive global market. Looking ahead, Vitaliy will play a key role in continuing to drive sustainable growth and reinforcing Wildix's position as a trusted partner for unified communications worldwide.

Momentum Behind the Moves

These appointments follow a record-breaking H1 2025 marked by:

35% YoY growth in Monthly Recurring Revenue (MRR), with a projected 40% increase by year-end.

The introduction of Wilma AI, Wildix's proprietary agentic AI engine powering smarter, more human-centric UCaaS.

The successful launch of the Sales Academy, delivering scalable training to help partners grow and succeed in a competitive market.

Accelerated adoption of x-bees and x-hoppers, Wildix's vertical solutions that continue to drive measurable business outcomes for partners across sales and retail.

Together, these milestones represent Wildix's evolving role as a purpose-driven, channel-powered provider of communication solutions built for today's work realities.

"We're investing in leadership that understands the power of the channel and puts people at the heart of digital transformation," said Steve Osler, Co-Founder and CEO, Wildix. "These moves are about building something sustainable, together. We're ready for what's next and we want our partners, customers and future collaborators to be part of it."

This announcement comes ahead of Wildix's annual Partner Days, where Wildix will unveil what's next for AI-powered UCaaS, vertical innovation and partner enablement. To learn more, visitwww.wildix.com/partner-day

About Wildix:

Wildix is a global Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) provider, offering voice, video, messaging and automation tools that help businesses collaborate more effectively. With a 100% channel-first model and deployments across more than 135 countries, Wildix serves fast-moving organizations in retail, healthcare, education and beyond.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250827795304/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Deliah Mathieu

VP of Global Communications

deliah.mathieu@wildix.com