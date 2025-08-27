Ad insights help developers safeguard player experience and game integrity

Unity (NYSE: U), the leading platform to create and grow games and interactive experiences, today announced the broad availability of its Ad Quality tool, now available as a free, standalone SDK for all publishers, regardless of mediation platform. This announcement reinforces Unity's leadership role in helping developers ensure player safety while protecting their brand and their revenue.

"Ad Quality helps us provide the best in-game experience for our players," said Phil Suh, SVP of Ad Monetization at Zynga. "It's a very valuable tool that gives us the visibility we need to ensure the ads complement our games."

New Unity survey data highlights the importance of ad content quality for player retention: 44% of players say they would very likely stop playing a mobile game due to a poor ad experience, while 47% would very likely uninstall a mobile game due to a poor ad experience*. Unity's Ad Quality tool sets a new standard for in-game advertising, built on transparency and control. It helps developers protect the player experience and extend the creative and commercial success of their games through a more controlled, higher-quality ad experience.

"Player experience is paramount to our success, and the quality of the ads shown in our games is a critical part of that," said Yi Gong, VP of Growth at Tilting Point. "Unity's Ad Quality is great for understanding which ads are being shown in our game and helps us make sure our blocklist works in our favor, directly supporting our goal of a positive player journey."

By surfacing critical UX signals like ad duration, escape rates, and churn or revenue per creative, Ad Quality gives developers insights into the ads served in their games across 25+ ad networks, helping them protect the player experience and preserve the integrity of their games. Upcoming enhancements to Ad Quality will also include AI-powered tagging of problematic content, custom insights reporting tailored to each studio, and a universal creative ID to support better cross-network tracking.

"We're putting control back in developers' hands," said Felix Thé, SVP of Product and Technology, Grow at Unity. "Creating great content and acquiring players takes real effort, and developers should be able to retain that hard-earned value. With Ad Quality now free and available across any mediation provider, we're helping studios protect their games, build trust, and ensure players can enjoy the magic of gaming without worrying about ad safety or appropriateness."

More information about Ad Quality can be found here.

*Based on a survey of 2,200 respondents in the US conducted in July 2025. Source: Unity, "Ad Experience Customer Survey" July, 2025.

