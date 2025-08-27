MarketNewsUpdates: Latest Technological Innovations for Defense and Security Industry Disrupting the Future of Military Operations

MarketNewsUpdatesNews Commentary

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The landscape of emerging technologies in the defense sector, from sustainable materials and advanced sensing capabilities to innovative power solutions, highlights the urgent need for rapid acquisition processes, such as Other Transaction Authorities, to ensure that the government can swiftly integrate these innovations and maintain a strategic advantage in an increasingly complex global environment. A report from NSTXL.org, an industry insider in the emerging technologies in the defense markets reported that: "In an era where technological advancements are rapidly reshaping military operations, acquisition processes within the government are a key element to success. The defense industry is experiencing a surge of emerging technologies that promise to enhance capabilities and improve operational efficiency. From artificial intelligence and machine learning to innovative materials and novel detection methods, these advancements are crucial for maintaining a competitive edge. Recent technical presentations at the National Defense Industrial Association (NDIA) Emerging Technologies conference in Washington, D.C. highlighted a variety of groundbreaking developments, showcasing the imperative for the government to adapt quickly and utilize the Other Transaction Authority (OTA) in order to harness these innovations for national security." Active Companies leading the way in military & defense operations include VisionWave Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VWAV), L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: LHX), RTX Corporation (NYSE: RTX), Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ: RKLB), Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LDOS).

NSTXL.org continued: "Emerging technologies in the defense industry are shaping the future of military capabilities, with several innovative developments recently highlighted. Here are a few upcoming technical capabilities to pay attention to: AI and ML are advancing scientific discovery and analysis within the defense sector. AI is perfect for military applications because it can solve computational complexity. It can easily run an algorithm during times of tremendous pressure and stress. Also, it can decide at a much faster speed; Niron Magnetics has introduced Iron Nitride as the first new permanent magnet in four decades. This innovative material is completely free of rare earth elements, making it both sustainable and recyclable, with significant implications for industries relying on magnets, projected to grow from a $45 billion market today to $180 billion by 2035; Unmanned aerial systems (UAS) have become an integral part of modern military operations. They are also known as drones. Skydweller Aero invented a solar-powered aircraft, capable of providing persistent intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) without the need for batteries, combining efficiency with significant operational range; Sandbox AQ is discussing the potential of quantum sensing technologies to enhance mission perception and operational advantage. Quantum communication plays a key role in the security of space-based communication systems, making it a necessary technology for maintaining space safety. Quantum technology is one of many critical tech areas supported by the Space Enterprise Consortium (SpEC) OTA."

VisionWave (NASDAQ: VWAV) Enters into Strategic Joint Venture Agreement with AIPHEX LTD, GBT Tokenize Corp., and GBT Technologies, Inc. - VisionWave Holdings Inc. ($VWAV), ("VisionWave" or the "Company") issued an 8-K that on August 25, 2025 the Company has entered into a Strategic Joint Venture Agreement (the "Agreement") with AIPHEX LTD ("AIPHEX"), GBT Tokenize Corp. ("TOKENIZE"), and GBT Technologies, Inc. ("GBT"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the parties agreed to form a joint venture limited liability company in the State of Nevada (the "JV LLC") for the purpose of collaborating on certain designated defense and technology projects (the "Designated Projects and Background IP"). The Designated Projects and Background IP are set forth in a separate confidential letter agreement between the Company and AIPHEX due to their sensitive and confidential nature.

These ownership percentages are based on an estimated internal value of $5,000,000,000 for equity allocation purposes, with the parties waiving the need for formal valuation solely for this allocation and shall not be constructed as a valuation of AIPHEX or its assets for any other purpose. TOKENIZE will contribute to the JV 897,102 shares of the Company's common stock and its intellectual property portfolio (as detailed in Exhibit A to the Agreement). GBT will contribute to the JV 2,020,500 shares of the Company's common stock. AIPHEX will contribute the Designated Projects and Background IP. The Company and AIPHEX will each enter into non-exclusive license agreements granting the JV LLC rights to use certain of their respective intellectual property portfolios and products solely for the Designated Projects and Background IP (the "JV License Agreements"). The JV LLC will serve as the exclusive vehicle for marketing, manufacturing, delivering, and managing the Designated Projects, including research, development, commercialization, and related activities. The parties will adopt an operating agreement for the JV LLC within 30 days of the effective date. The Agreement includes provisions for board appointments, including the reciprocal right for the Company and AIPHEX to appoint one individual to each other's board of directors (subject to approvals), with initial advisory board appointments for Dr. Moshik Cohen (to the Company's advisory board) and Noam Kenig (to AIPHEX's advisory board). Read More About Dr. Moshik Cohen by scrolling below.

Upon approval, Dr. Moshik Cohen will be appointed to the Company's board of directors and granted options to purchase 2,000,000 shares of the Company's common stock under the Company's equity incentive plan. Intellectual property developed by the JV LLC will be owned by the JV LLC, with restrictions on use and transfer. Both AIPHEX and the Company contribute the Designated Projects (DP) to the JV and each will enter into the JV License Agreements. The Agreement includes non-circumvention provisions, confidentiality obligations, and termination rights, including a provision that the Agreement becomes void and considerations returned if no revenue is generated from the Designated Projects within 12 months of establishing the JV LLC. The term of the Agreement is seven years, subject to renewal. The Agreement also provides for a referral fee to a non-affiliated third-party, consisting of 700,000 shares of the Company's common stock (to be assigned from shares contributed to the JV LLC and which will not be issued by the Company in any manner) and 2% of future JV LLC revenue based on actual collections.

The transactions contemplated by the Agreement are subject to customary closing conditions, including obtaining necessary regulatory approvals (such as CFIUS clearance, export control licenses, and other governmental consents). The parties intend to consummate the contributions and operationalize the JV LLC upon execution of the operating agreement and satisfaction of such conditions. Continued… Read this full 8-K for VWAV by visiting: https://www.nasdaq.com/market-activity/stocks/vwav/sec-filings

About Dr. Moshik Cohen: Dr. Cohen holds a PhD in Physical Electronics and has led groundbreaking research in plasmonics, nanophotonics, and quantum systems. His contributions have been featured in Nature, Science, and other top-tier scientific journals, advancing global understanding of how plasmonic technologies can unlock near-light-speed computing.

Dr. Cohen is an accomplished entrepreneur and technology leader based in Israel. He is currently the Founder and CEO of a stealth-mode startup, where he leverages his extensive background in applied research and deep technology. His professional journey includes significant roles in various high-tech companies, notably as the Founder and CEO of Wisense Technologies, where he has made advancements in RADAR technology since November 2017. Cohen's current work in stealth mode suggests that he is developing innovative technologies that are not yet publicly disclosed. His past experiences and expertise in both the defense and high-tech sectors position him well for future endeavors in cutting-edge technology development.

Other recent developments in the military/defense industries include:

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: LHX) has recently completed a $100 million expansion at its satellite integration and test facility in Palm Bay to support the Department of Defense's (DOD) urgent need for on-orbit technology for the Golden Dome for America. L3Harris' new investment in Florida adds to the existing capability of the Space Coast and will enable key components for this strategic capability to be delivered during President Trump's second term.

Elected officials, customers and business leaders participated in a ribbon-cutting ceremony today for the expanded 94,000-square-foot facility, designed to produce next-generation satellites that will identify, track and defend against hypersonic and advanced missile threats.

In partnership with the U.S. Navy, Raytheon, an RTX Corporation (NYSE: RTX) business, has recently and successfully completed its first live test of the AN/SPY-6(V)4 radar in a maritime environment. The milestone was achieved during recent testing at the Advanced Radar Detection Laboratory located at the Pacific Missile Range Facility in Hawaii.

During multiple tests over open water, the radar successfully tracked air and surface targets under various conditions. These tests demonstrated the radar's advanced tracking capabilities across different mission scenarios and validated years of modeling and simulation work. Additionally, the tests yielded the first live data set for the (V)4 configuration, which will help refine the system for future testing and eventual shipboard deployment.

Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ: RKLB) recently announced it is boosting its U.S. investments to expand semiconductor manufacturing capacity and provide supply chain security for space-grade solar cells and electro-optical sensors for national security space missions. The Trump Administration will support these investments with a $23.9 million award through the Department of Commerce, part of the CHIPS and Science Act that ensures U.S. leadership in space-grade semiconductor technology.

In a strategic response to the increasing demand for a robust domestic supply chain of space-grade solar cells and electro-optical sensors for spacecrafts and satellites, Rocket Lab's capital investments over the next five years are expected to strengthen the Company's market position as a leading satellite manufacturer, components supplier, and end-to-end mission provider for commercial and national security space missions. Rocket Lab is one of only two companies in the United States that specialize in the production of high efficiency, radiation hardened, space-grade compound semiconductors.

In support of advancing secure information sharing across agencies and allied nations, including efforts tied to AUKUS Pillar 2, Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LDOS) recently achieved Trusted Secure Enclave (TSE) Vetted Partner status from Amazon Web Services (AWS). This premier designation is awarded to organizations that meet the highest standards for secure enclave design and deployment.

At the core of this designation is the Leidos Secure Environment (LSE), a cloud-based, automated infrastructure and governance platform built on AWS TSE. LSE enables secure collaboration across multi-organization and international environments, allowing global teams to jointly conduct design, research, and development for sensitive workloads and data.

