BIRKENSTOCK Group: BIRKENSTOCK SETS FOOT IN UTRECHT, OPENING ITS THIRD STORE IN THE NETHERLANDS WITHIN A YEAR

LINZ AM RHEIN, Germany and UTRECHT, Netherlands, Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 21st, Birkenstock inaugurates a new store in the fastest-growing city in the Netherlands. Following successful openings in Amsterdam and The Hague, the brand continues to strengthen its presence in the Dutch market.

A STORE INSPIRED BY THE CITY

Nestled in the heart of the pedestrian center, the new BIRKENSTOCK store is set in a historic corner building constructed from the city's signature red bricks, a material that also features prominently throughout the 50-square-meter interior. The space blends local heritage with BIRKENSTOCK's commitment to craftsmanship and innovation in foot health. Natural elements like oak and leather are paired with design details inspired by Utrecht itself: a curved wall echoes the shape of the iconic footbed, pebble flooring evokes the sensation of walking on sand, and a traditional farmhouse stool near the customized, red brick wall cash desk pays homage to the region's rural roots.

A PERFECT MATCH

Young and vibrant yet deeply rooted in history, Utrecht is a natural fit for BIRKENSTOCK. Founded by the Romans as part of the fortifications along the River Rhine, the fourth-largest city in the Netherlands is also its youngest, nearly 45% of its 376,000 residents are under 30. Home to one of the oldest and largest universities in the country, founded in 1636, the city boasts a student population that makes up more than 10% of its inhabitants. Known for its picturesque canals that draw visitors from around the world, Utrecht - with its lively restaurants and cafes, cozy shopping scene and fascinating museums - - is often described as Amsterdam's cooler and calmer sibling.

ICONIC MEETS CONTEMPORARY

The store will showcase BIRKENSTOCK's most beloved silhouettes - including the ARIZONA, BOSTON, MADRID, and GIZEH - alongside contemporary collections, the brand's closed-toe offering, and seasonal highlights. Shoppers will also find BIRKENSTOCK's Exquisite collections, stylish Big Buckle designs, water-friendly EVA styles, and curated selections for both home and kids. The assortment is completed by BIRKENSTOCK's shoe care products and flexible footbeds - such as the Full-Length Footbed designed for sneakers. The CARE ESSENTIALS footcare line invites customers to discover BIRKENSTOCK's dedication to foot health beyond footwear.

A THOUGHTFUL OPENING CELEBRATION

To mark the opening, BIRKENSTOCK invites members of its community, brand fans and first visitors, who will receive a special welcome gift*: a customized bag featuring an Utrecht city map and filled with surprises, including a limited-edition T-shirt and selected Care Essentials footcare to test.

*As long as supplies last.

Open from August 21st, 11:00 AM

Store Address: Zadelstraat 1, 3511 LR Utrecht, Netherlands

Opening Times: Mondays - Saturdays: 10:00 am - 6:00pm, Sundays: 12:00pm - 6:00pm

