Mittwoch, 27.08.2025
Finastra and Circle Forge Strategic Collaboration to Bring Stablecoin Settlement to Cross-Border Payments
Finastra and Circle Forge Strategic Collaboration to Bring Stablecoin Settlement to Cross-Border Payments

USDC settlement will integrate into Finastra's Global PAYplus (GPP) platform, enabling banks worldwide to innovate in cross-border money movement

LONDON and NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Finastra, a global leader in financial services software, today announced a strategic collaboration with a subsidiary of Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE: CRCL) ("Circle"), a global financial technology firm and stablecoin market leader, to enable banks to integrate USDC settlement into cross-border payment flows. The collaboration will leverage Finastra's payment hub solutions, including Global PAYplus (GPP), as the first Finastra solution to connect financial institutions to Circle's payment infrastructure, offering rapid, cost-effective international transfers.

FINASTRA Logo

USDC is a regulated, fully-reserved stablecoin, designed to maintain a stable value that provides transparency for near-instant settlement. Finastra will connect its GPP customers - processing over $5 trillion in cross-border transactions daily - to Circle's infrastructure, enabling settlement in USDC even when payment instructions on both sides remain in fiat currency. This innovation provides banks the optionality to reduce reliance on traditional correspondent banking chains, accelerating settlement times while maintaining compliance and FX processes.

"This collaboration is about giving banks the tools they need to innovate in cross-border payments without having to build a standalone payment processing infrastructure," said Chris Walters, CEO of Finastra. "By connecting Finastra's payment hub to Circle's stablecoin infrastructure, we can help our clients access innovative settlement options."

"Finastra's reach and expertise in powering the payments infrastructure for leading banks worldwide makes them a natural choice to further expand USDC settlement in cross-border flows," said Jeremy Allaire, Co-founder, Chairman and CEO of Circle. "Together, we're enabling financial institutions to test and launch innovative payment models that combine blockchain technology with the scale and trust of the existing banking system."

About Finastra
Finastra is a global leader in financial services software, trusted by 8,000+ customers - including 45 of the world's top 50 banks - in over 130 countries. With expertise in Lending, Payments, Universal Banking, and Treasury & Capital Markets, we deliver reliable, scalable, mission-critical solutions such as Loan IQ, LaserPro, Trade Innovation, Essence, Global PAYplus, Payments To Go, and Financial Messaging. Backed by Vista Equity Partners, we co-innovate with customers to build modern technology that helps financial institutions grow with confidence. Visit www.finastra.com or follow Finastra on LinkedIn.

About Circle Internet Group, Inc.
Circle (NYSE: CRCL) is a global financial technology firm that enables businesses of all sizes to harness the power of digital currencies and public blockchains for payments, commerce, and financial applications worldwide. Circle is building the world's largest, most-widely used, stablecoin network, and issues, through its regulated affiliates, USDC and EURC stablecoins. Circle provides a comprehensive suite of financial and technology services that empower enterprises and developers to integrate stablecoins and blockchains into their products, services and business operations. For more information visit www.circle.com.

Notes:
USDC is issued by regulated affiliates of Circle. A list of Circle's regulatory authorizations can be found at www.circle.com/en/legal/licenses.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1916021/5479667/FINASTRA_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/finastra-and-circle-forge-strategic-collaboration-to-bring-stablecoin-settlement-to-cross-border-payments-302540008.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
