INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING: ADM Toronto 2025 Transforms into Essential Hub for Canadian Manufacturing Innovation and Supply Chain Resilience

Premier advanced manufacturing event unveils groundbreaking conference program and workforce development initiative.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2025 / Advanced Design & Manufacturing (ADM) Toronto returns to the Toronto Congress Centre from October 21-23, 2025, introducing several groundbreaking features designed to strengthen Canada's manufacturing landscape and address evolving industry needs. ADM Toronto 2025 is elevating industry standards by transforming from a traditional exhibition into an essential destination for supply chain diversification.

The event will debut a paid conference featuring two specialized tracks; International and Interprovincial Trade, focusing on domestic and global supply chain opportunities and Advances in Battery Safety and Chinese Battery Technology, addressing critical developments in EV technology. The conference features 12 hours of premium education and over 20+ speakers including leaders such as Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters, Shmuel De-Leon Energy Ltd., Canadian Chamber of Commerce and BorderWorx Logistics.

"ADM Toronto 2025 reflects the future trajectory of Canadian manufacturing, more connected, innovative and self-reliant," said Kayle Kvinge, Event Director, Informa Markets Engineering. "The strategically curated event directly addresses critical industry challenges from navigating complex trade channels, addressing battery safety concerns to building a stronger talent pipeline, ADM Toronto delivers the essential tools and connections needed to transform obstacles into opportunities for sustainable growth."

The comprehensive expo education hosts crucial conversations across multiple programs. Centre Stage will feature must-attend sessions on AI implementation, F&B industry developments, cybersecurity, supply chain optimization, funding access strategies, medical device manufacturing advancements and additional high-priority topics. The focused one-day Battery and EV manufacturing track spotlights Ontario's innovation leaders including: 5REDO, DeepHawk, Ontario Vehicle Innovation Network. Adjacent to this, the Reusable Packaging and Sustainable Packaging Theatre, presented by PAC Global, demonstrates sustainable packaging technology through product displays and live demos. The Product Showcase offers attendees hands-on interaction with breakthrough innovations from industry leaders.

Beyond education and exhibition, the 2025 edition will feature the ADM Pathways Program, a comprehensive initiative designed to strengthen both the emerging manufacturing workforce and professionals seeking career advancement. Through structured mentorship opportunities, specialized professional development sessions and strategic networking events, Pathways aims to address workforce gaps and foster career growth within the industry, as the sector continues to age, with a quarter of workers 55 and older.

Canada's manufacturing sector employs over 1.7 million people and shows strong leadership in automation, AI, 3D printing and communication technologies (ICT). Ontario continues to anchor the industry, responsible for nearly 80% of Canada's outbound goods, while the sector's export reach continues to grow across key international markets. As labor markets evolve and global dynamic shift, manufacturers are increasingly focused on building supply chain resilience and investing in workforce development, key themes explored throughout this year's event.

With more than 200 exhibiting companies expected and representation from all Canadian provinces, ADM Toronto 2025 serves as the definitive marketplace for manufacturing innovation and supply chain optimization in Canada.

To learn more about the conference tracks and event features or register to attend ADM Toronto from October 21-23 at the Toronto Congress Centre, visit: www.admtoronto.com

About Informa Markets Engineering

Informa Markets Engineering is the leading B2B event producer, publisher, and digital media business for the world's $3-trillion advanced, technology-based manufacturing industry. Our print and electronic products deliver trusted information to the engineering market and leverage our proprietary 1.3-million-name database to connect suppliers with buyers and purchase influencers. We produce more than 50 events and conferences in a dozen countries, connecting manufacturing professionals from around the globe. The Engineering portfolio is organized by Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), the world's leading exhibitions organizer that brings a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit https://www.informamarkets.com .

Media Contact

Informa Markets Engineering PR

EngineeringPR@informa.com

SOURCE: INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/adm-toronto-2025-transforms-into-essential-hub-for-canadian-manufacturing-inno-1065696