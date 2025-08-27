LONDON, UK - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 August 2025 - Momcozy, a leading maternity and baby brand trusted by over 3.6 million mothers worldwide, is proud to announce that its Ergonest Maternity Belly Band has been nominated for the Kind + Jugend Innovation Award 2025. The product is the only Momcozy entry to reach the award's final session, underscoring its breakthrough design and impact in the global maternity care sector.
Date: September 9-11, 2025
Booth: Hall 11.2, Stand A008
Location: Koelnmesse, Cologne, Germany
Pioneering Design: Ergonest Support Structure + O-Shaped Molding
The Ergonest Maternity Belly Band is the first in the industry to integrate the patented Ergonest Support Structure with an O-shaped 3D molding system, offering unmatched stability and relief for expectant mothers.
More Than a Product: A Commitment to Women's Health
For Momcozy, this recognition goes beyond product innovation. It reflects the company's dedication to empowering women and creating solutions that support maternal well-being.
"Being nominated for the Kind + Jugend Innovation Award is not only an honor for the Ergonest Maternity Belly Band, but also a validation of our mission to make motherhood more comfortable, supported, and celebrated," said Fiona, GTM Director at Momcozy.
About Momcozy
Momcozy is a global mother and baby brand, serving over 4.5 million* mothers in more than 60 countries and regions. Since 2018, we've evolved to meet the unique needs of moms and their families, offering a range of products from pregnancy through early motherhood. As the Cozy Reformer, we always put moms first, delivering innovative solutions, comfort, and support to bring joy and ease to their journeys.
