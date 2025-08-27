Spain's rooftop PV installations rose 11% in the second quarter after falling 17% in the first three months of the year, but overall rates remain below 2024 levels, according to Unión Española Fotovoltaica (UNEF). From pv magazine Spain Spanish PV association UNEF has released preliminary data on rooftop PV installations in the second quarter of 2025. Installations fell 9% compared with the quarterly average for 2024, a smaller decline than the 17% drop in the first quarter, though rates remain below previous years. Self-consumption systems in homes also fell 9% versus the 2024 quarterly average ...

