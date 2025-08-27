Andersen Consulting expands its strategy and business transformation capabilities through a Collaboration Agreement with Skribble, a digital and brand consultancy supporting innovation and operational transformation for companies in Southeast Asia.

Established in 2020, Skribble offers a wide range of services, including brand and communications strategy, digital marketing, custom technology development, change management, and platform solutions. The firm supports organizations in real estate, consumer goods, banking, and government by aligning strategy with execution to deliver integrated brand, performance, and technology solutions. With a focus on process optimization and a full creative and technical skillset, Skribble helps clients drive transformation and growth.

"At Skribble, we pride ourselves on translating creative energy into strategic outcomes," said Chan Leong, CEO of Skribble. "We approach each client with precision and passion, applying deep market insight, sharp execution, and a commitment to excellence that sets our work apart. Our skillset is rooted in local understanding and is highly transferable to other regions. As a collaborating firm of Andersen Consulting, we're excited to scale our approach for global projects that demand originality, speed, and strategic clarity."

"Today's clients need firms that can think creatively, deliver technically, and execute across both strategy and operations," said Mark L. Vorsatz, global chairman and CEO of Andersen. "Skribble represents that blend. Their ability to connect brand, performance, and digital innovation makes them a powerful addition to Andersen Consulting's growing global platform."

Andersen Consulting is a global consulting practice providing a comprehensive suite of services spanning corporate strategy, business, technology, and AI transformation, as well as human capital solutions. Andersen Consulting integrates with the multidimensional service model of Andersen Global, delivering world-class consulting, tax, legal, valuation, global mobility, and advisory expertise on a global platform with more than 20,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 500 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms. Andersen Consulting Holdings LP is a limited partnership and provides consulting solutions through its member firms and collaborating firms around the world.

