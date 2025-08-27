iWallet Corp.: iWallet Corporation Announces Completion of Prototypes for iClutch and iPassport

RENO, NEVADA / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2025 / iWallet Corporation (OTC PINK:IWAL) a technology-driven luxury brand specializing in secure, connected lifestyle accessories, today announced the successful completion of prototypes for its two newest flagship products, the iClutch and the iPassport. These additions mark a significant expansion of iWallet's portfolio beyond its flagship men's wallet into new categories designed specifically for women and global travelers.

The iClutch is the world's first smart clutch wallet for women, uniting timeless elegance with advanced security technology. The iPassport is the first luxury smart passport holder of its kind, engineered for international travelers who require both sophistication and peace of mind.

Both products are constructed from aerospace-grade titanium, making them virtually impossible to break into, while maintaining a sleek and luxurious design. They incorporate the full suite of iWallet's hallmark innovations: biometric fingerprint access that ensures only the rightful owner can open the device, GPS/Bluetooth tracking for real-time location recovery, and RFID shielding for complete digital protection. Each accessory also connects seamlessly to the iWallet mobile app, giving owners the ability to manage access, locate their device instantly, and control settings in real time.

Constructed in the same state-of-the-art facility where major technology giants develop their products, the iClutch and iPassport were created by engineers with experience at some of the world's most prominent technology companies. This combination of pedigree and precision manufacturing ensures durability, performance, and world-class craftsmanship.

"Our completion of these prototypes represents a milestone achievement for iWallet as we extend our offerings beyond the men's wallet," said Steven Cabouli, CEO of iWallet Corporation. "The iClutch and iPassport redefine what consumers can expect from luxury security accessories by merging high-end design with advanced technology to protect what matters most."

The company expects to finalize production-ready versions of both products within the coming month and is actively engaged in discussions with several prominent global companies regarding partnership and distribution opportunities.

The iClutch and iPassport build upon the established success of iWallet's original flagship wallet, which secured international recognition and attracted high-profile white-label opportunities with leading luxury retailers.

About iWallet Corporation

iWallet Corporation (OTC: IWAL) is a publicly traded company developing advanced, security-focused lifestyle accessories for the modern consumer. Its products combine biometric security, RFID protection, GPS tracking, mobile app connectivity, and luxury craftsmanship. By merging high technology with premium design, iWallet delivers accessories that redefine convenience, style, and personal protection.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding iWallet Corporation's future plans, objectives, and expected performance. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. iWallet Corporation undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

