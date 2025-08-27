Strategic Acquisition Strengthens ALKEME's Employee Benefits Expertise and Expands Its Presence Across the East Coast

LADERA RANCH, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2025 / ALKEME Insurance, a Top 25 Insurance Brokerage, proudly announces the acquisition of D&S Agency, a highly respected employee benefits agency headquartered in Hardy, Virginia. This latest expansion deepens ALKEME's commitment to delivering comprehensive benefit solutions and reinforces its position as a leader in supporting businesses and individuals throughout the state and region.

ALKEME Insurance Welcomes D&S Agency, Expanding Benefits-Focused Expertise in Virginia



Cultivated by Bill Kite and Amanda Dammann, D&S Agency has spent decades providing employers and individuals with tailored benefit plans. Specializing in communication, plan design, and funding options, they offer level-funded health plans, ACA compliance, cost and disease management, and efficient enrollment strategies. Their Cherry Tree Collaborative for level-funded solutions and reputation for exceptional service position D&S as a trusted advisor in Virginia, North Carolina, Tennessee, and beyond.

"Our partnership with D&S Life Agency exemplifies ALKEME's vision to unite with agencies offering exceptional expertise and deep community roots," said Curtis Barton, CEO of ALKEME Insurance. "Bill and Amanda embody the service-first spirit and outstanding innovation that perfectly align with our values. Together, we're poised to empower more employers and individuals with industry-leading benefit solutions."

"This transition marks an exciting chapter for our clients we serve as well as our agency," said Bill Kite, Principal at D&S Agency. "Joining ALKEME gives us the opportunity to maintain our independence and local dedication while benefiting from expanded resources and national support. We look forward to building on our legacy and helping even more customers thrive."

The acquisition of D&S Agency reinforces ALKEME's strategic approach to grow by partnering with niche, benefits-focused agencies and further strengthens its presence across Virginia. By welcoming D&S, ALKEME continues its mission to empower partner agencies with resources and support - fueling innovation and growth throughout a rapidly changing industry.

ABOUT ALKEME

ALKEME is a full-service insurance agency providing businesses and individuals with an extensive array of commercial and personal insurance, employee and executive benefits, retirement and wealth management services. Since its founding in 2020, ALKEME has completed over 70 acquisitions and serves its customers from over 60 locations in 30 states. ALKEME is ranked by Insurance Journal as one of the top 25 largest agencies in the United States and by Business Insurance as the #3 fastest-growing broker in its Top 100. Founded by owner/operators with a unique vision, ALKEME is fueled by its proven operating methodologies providing its partner agencies with the autonomy, resources and support to grow and thrive in an ever-changing insurance landscape. Visit https://alkemeins.com for more information.

SOURCE: ALKEME Insurance

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/alkeme-insurance-welcomes-dands-agency-expanding-benefits-focused-ex-1066068