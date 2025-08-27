Logitech Releases Fiscal 2025 Sustainability Impact Highlights

LAUSANNE, SWITZERLAND AND SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2025 / Logitech:

Progress in emissions reductions, use of circular materials and renewable energy.

Carbon Emissions: Logitech reduced Scope 1 & 2 emissions by 53% and Scope 3 emissions by 13% against baseline years.

Recycled Materials: Use of recycled plastic now implemented in 78% of all Logitech products, a 5% increase from last year.

Renewable Energy: Logitech achieved 93% renewable electricity usage across its major offices and production facilities.

Logitech International (SIX:LOGN) (Nasdaq:LOGI) today shared progress on its sustainability goals from its Fiscal Year 2025 impact highlights report .

This past fiscal year, Logitech cut its direct and indirect emissions (Scope 1 & 2) by 53 percent and its value chain emissions (Scope 3) by 13 percent against its baseline years [1] . Carbon reduction programs across the company resulted in the elimination or avoidance of nearly 170,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent in 2024.

"At Logitech, we know innovative, sustainable design matters to our customers." said Hanneke Faber, CEO of Logitech. "By intentionally designing for sustainability - choosing lower-impact materials, reducing energy use, and cutting out waste at every turn - we are providing superior products and delivering measurable carbon footprint reductions. As our company grows, we will remain focused on delighting users while reducing absolute product carbon impact over the long-term."

Designing for Sustainability

Logitech's design process considers sustainability at every stage of product development: From design, to engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sales. In this year's Sustainability Impact Highlights Report, the impact of 'Designing for Sustainability' is evident:

Logitech's "Next Life" recycled plastics program has scaled significantly, with 78 percent of all products now containing recycled materials [2] .

Globally, 93 percent of Logitech's electricity footprint comes from renewable purchases [3] . In 2024, the company also helped 64 suppliers purchase renewable energy, to address more than 90,000 tCO 2 e associated with supply chain manufacturing, the equivalent of 170,000+ MWh.

Logitech increased its use of low-carbon or recycled aluminum to 48 percent of applicable products [4] .

Logitech's transition from plastic to paper for its hallmark mice category is nearly complete. This action removed an estimated 660 tonnes of plastic and avoided 6,000 tons of carbon dioxide from entering the air - the equivalent of eliminating the weight of 37+ million single-use water bottles annually [5] .

25 percent of all Logitech product packaging is now FSC TM -certified, [6] up from 19 percent last year.

Logitech expanded its carbon transparency program with 84 percent of products now labeled with a third-party reviewed carbon footprint [7] .

To design for longevity, Logitech now offers spare parts and repair guides for more than 20 products in more than 60 countries.

Inclusive by Design

Logitech's sustainability efforts extend to social initiatives. The company continues to support programs like WomenWhoMaster and Girls Who Code to enable women in technical fields. Through partnerships with organizations including AbleGamers Charity and Adaptive Action Sports, Logitech also works to create professional esports opportunities for gamers with disabilities.

More Information

More information on Logitech's sustainability initiatives can be found in the FY25 Impact Highlights and on the website at Logitech.com/sustainability .

About Logitech

Logitech designs software-enabled hardware solutions that help businesses thrive and bring people together when working, creating and gaming. As the point of connection between people and the digital world, our mission is to extend human potential in work and play, in a way that is good for people and the planet. Founded in 1981, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech and its other brands, including Logitech G, at www.logitech.com or company blog .

(LOGIIR)

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company's website at www.logitech.com .

[1] Scope 1 & 2 baseline year is 2019; Scope 3 baseline year is 2021

[2] Measured as the percentage of units shipped from 01 March 2025 to 31 March 2025, which incorporate post-consumer recycled plastic.

[3] Renewable electricity footprint of production facility and Major Offices, as a percentage of total electricity footprint. Associated supplier emissions reductions calculated using established grid emission factors consistent with GHG Protocol accounting principles.

[4] Measured as the percentage of products shipped from 01 March 2025 to 31 March 2025, which contain low carbon or recycled aluminum.

[5] Based on the average weight of a 500 mL plastic water bottle = 17.7 grams: 660,000,000 grams/17.7 grams/bottle = 37,288,135.6 bottles

[6] Measured as the percentage of units shipped from 01 March 2025 to 31 March 2025, for which all paper-based consumer packaging was FSCTM-certified.

[7] Measured as the percentage of units shipped from 01 March 2025 to 31 March 31 2025.

