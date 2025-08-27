Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
27.08.2025 15:38 Uhr
James Moore Advisory: James Moore HR Solutions' Julie Kniseley to Address the Workforce Impact of AI at FABTECH 2025

Industry expert will provide suggestions to help manufacturers combine talent with automation to create productive and successful work environments

GAINESVILLE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2025 / James Moore HR Solutions, a consultancy that provides businesses with solutions to enhance human resources outcomes, announced that Julie Kniseley, president of the organization, will speak at the 2025 FABTECH Conference. One of the largest events in metal fabrication, the event is taking place September 8 to 11, 2025 at McCormick Place in Chicago. James Moore HR Solutions helps scores of manufacturers around the country develop and implement proven human resources strategies that elevate their businesses.

Kniseley's session, "Creating a Positive and Sustainable Workplace Culture in the AI World," is set for September 10 at 1:30 p.m. as part of the event's Workforce and Talent Development track. It will examine how manufacturers can ensure their workforce has the requisite skills to maintain performance and consistency in increasingly AI-dependent shops.

Kniseley has more than 30 years of diverse human resources management experience. She has assisted start-ups and established manufacturing companies. Her expertise includes human capital strategies and workforce development, recruiting, employee and labor relations, audits and compliance, and benefits and compensation.

"As AI continues to shape processes and workflows in manufacturing, leaders find themselves navigating a complex technological landscape that requires an ongoing culture of learning. Upskilling and reskilling staff is crucial to maintaining a viable, productive, and satisfactory work environment in the age of AI-powered automation," said Kniseley. "It's my privilege to help manufacturers strike a balance between technology and human capital by exploring strategies that allow them to evolve and thrive in this era of transformation."

To find out how James Moore HR Solutions can enhance organizations through the delivery of strategic human capital management, visit www.jmco.com or https://www.jmco.com/hr-solutions/.

About James Moore

James Moore, founded in 1964, is a consulting firm that helps organizations across the United States meet their operational and financial goals. The firm offers tax, auditing, and accounting and controllership services to its clients, along with comprehensive support in human resources, technology, digital solutions, and wealth management. James Moore's team is comprised of seasoned professionals with decades of experience in their respective fields. The firm serves industry leaders in the construction, healthcare, higher education and collegiate athletics, manufacturing, state and local government, nonprofit, and real estate sectors. Learn more at www.jmco.com.

###

PR Contact:

Suzanne Mattaboni
Parallel Communications Group, Inc.
610-737-2140
LinkedIn
??: @Parallel_PR
smattaboni@parallelpr.com

SOURCE: James Moore Advisory



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/james-moore-hr-solutions-julie-kniseley-to-address-the-workforce-1066179

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
