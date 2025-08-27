Renovaro Biosciences: Renovaro Inc. Announces Corporate Name Change to Lunai Bioworks, Inc., Reflecting Strategic Focus on AI-Driven Biodefense, Drug Discovery and Advanced Diagnostics

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2025 / Renovaro Inc. (NASDAQ:RENB) today announced that it will change its corporate name to Lunai Bioworks, Inc. to better reflect its strategic direction and growing expertise in AI-powered biodefense, drug discovery and advanced diagnostics. The new name underscores the Company's commitment to harnessing advanced computational biology and AI/machine learning to accelerate drug discovery, diagnostics and strengthen biosecurity capabilities.

Building on a strong North American base, the Company is enhancing collaboration across its research, development, and commercialization teams and aligning resources to support rapid growth. This strategic integration is designed to improve efficiency, accelerate innovation, and position the Company for long-term success in high-impact biomedical markets worldwide.

As part of its recent merger with BioSymetrics, Lunai Bioworks inherits a robust ecosystem of real-world collaborations with leading biopharmaceutical companies, including Janssen, Pfizer, Merck, Supernus Pharma, and Deerfield Cures. These partnerships have validated the Company's proprietary platforms in translational analytics, in vivo modeling, and machine vision-accelerating biomarker discovery and therapeutic development in precision neurology and infectious disease.

Lunai's diagnostic capabilities now extend beyond traditional boundaries, leveraging multimodal AI to decode complex biological signals in real time. From high-resolution phenotyping to predictive disease modeling, the Company is pioneering a new era of precision diagnostics-where early detection, patient stratification, and therapeutic targeting converge into a single, adaptive platform. These innovations are designed to transform clinical decision-making, reduce time-to-treatment, and unlock previously inaccessible insights from biological data.

"Our new name, Lunai Bioworks, captures the fusion of intelligence, innovation, and mission that drives us forward," said David Weinstein, CEO of the Company. "By uniting our teams and focusing squarely on AI-driven biodefense and drug discovery, we are building a platform that can deliver breakthrough solutions for some of the world's most pressing health and security challenges."

The name change was approved by the Board of Directors, and the Company's common stock will continue to trade on Nasdaq under its current ticker symbol, RENB, until further notice.

