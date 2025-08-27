Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 27.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Patentschutz bis in die 2040er - Biotech-Geheimtipp vor möglichem Fast-Track-Durchbruch in den USA!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PBYQ | ISIN: US29350E1047 | Ticker-Symbol: 2Q5
Tradegate
25.08.25 | 07:30
0,214 Euro
+6,73 % +0,014
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RENOVARO INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RENOVARO INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2010,21216:05
0,1990,21116:04
ACCESS Newswire
27.08.2025 15:50 Uhr
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Renovaro Biosciences: Renovaro Inc. Announces Corporate Name Change to Lunai Bioworks, Inc., Reflecting Strategic Focus on AI-Driven Biodefense, Drug Discovery and Advanced Diagnostics

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2025 / Renovaro Inc. (NASDAQ:RENB) today announced that it will change its corporate name to Lunai Bioworks, Inc. to better reflect its strategic direction and growing expertise in AI-powered biodefense, drug discovery and advanced diagnostics. The new name underscores the Company's commitment to harnessing advanced computational biology and AI/machine learning to accelerate drug discovery, diagnostics and strengthen biosecurity capabilities.

Building on a strong North American base, the Company is enhancing collaboration across its research, development, and commercialization teams and aligning resources to support rapid growth. This strategic integration is designed to improve efficiency, accelerate innovation, and position the Company for long-term success in high-impact biomedical markets worldwide.

As part of its recent merger with BioSymetrics, Lunai Bioworks inherits a robust ecosystem of real-world collaborations with leading biopharmaceutical companies, including Janssen, Pfizer, Merck, Supernus Pharma, and Deerfield Cures. These partnerships have validated the Company's proprietary platforms in translational analytics, in vivo modeling, and machine vision-accelerating biomarker discovery and therapeutic development in precision neurology and infectious disease.

Lunai's diagnostic capabilities now extend beyond traditional boundaries, leveraging multimodal AI to decode complex biological signals in real time. From high-resolution phenotyping to predictive disease modeling, the Company is pioneering a new era of precision diagnostics-where early detection, patient stratification, and therapeutic targeting converge into a single, adaptive platform. These innovations are designed to transform clinical decision-making, reduce time-to-treatment, and unlock previously inaccessible insights from biological data.

"Our new name, Lunai Bioworks, captures the fusion of intelligence, innovation, and mission that drives us forward," said David Weinstein, CEO of the Company. "By uniting our teams and focusing squarely on AI-driven biodefense and drug discovery, we are building a platform that can deliver breakthrough solutions for some of the world's most pressing health and security challenges."

The name change was approved by the Board of Directors, and the Company's common stock will continue to trade on Nasdaq under its current ticker symbol, RENB, until further notice.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. More information is available in the Company's filings with the SEC.

Contact:

David Weinstein
Chief Executive Officer
investors@renovaro.com
www.renovarogroup.com

SOURCE: Renovaro Biosciences



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/renovaro-inc.-announces-corporate-name-change-to-lunai-bioworks-inc.-reflecting-strat-1066181

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.