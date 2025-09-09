Anzeige
Dienstag, 09.09.2025
WKN: A2PBYQ | ISIN: US29350E1047
Frankfurt
09.09.25 | 08:05
0,120 Euro
-2,60 % -0,003
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESS Newswire
09.09.2025 14:50 Uhr
150 Leser
Lunai Bioworks Inc. Unveils Transformer Platform to Secure Generative AI and Accelerate Drug Discovery

Proprietary safety intelligence creates dual value: faster therapeutic development and biodefense.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2025 / Lunai Bioworks Inc. (NASDAQ:RENB), an AI-powered drug discovery and biodefense company, today announced the launch of a transformer-based platform that embeds biological risk intelligence directly into large language model (LLM) pipelines. This breakthrough uses virtual chemical screening to identify novel compounds as being potentially toxic, expediting therapeutic discovery and development. Through its application, this platform also addresses a growing security concern, the misuse of generative AI in designing hazardous biological or chemical compounds.

With generative AI rapidly transforming healthcare and biotech, investors and regulators are increasingly focused on the dual-use challenge: the same algorithms that discover new medicines could also be exploited to create novel toxins. Lunai Bioworks' solution embeds a proprietary neurotoxicity intelligence layer into LLM workflows, ensuring safety while preserving innovation.

"This is all about understanding and predicting risk," said Dr. Gabe Musso, Chief Scientific Officer of Lunai Bioworks' wholly owned subsidiary Biosymetrics Inc. "Our platform accelerates the discovery of safe, effective therapeutics, with the added benefit of being able to safeguard against the creation of novel chemical threats. That's a major differentiator for our partners."

Key investment highlights:

  • Exclusive Data Advantage: Powered by our large in vivo neurotoxicity datasets, collected from thousands of zebrafish-based assays, offering biological realism unmatched by public or in silico-only resources.

  • Defensible Technology: Transformer-based safety intelligence acts as a real-time safeguard within generative AI pipelines, creating a strong moat in a high-growth sector.

  • Massive Market Opportunity: Supports dual markets - multi-billion-dollar drug discovery AI and biodefense AI - both undergoing rapid expansion driven by government, pharma, and biotech demand.

  • Alignment with Global Priorities: Addresses urgent calls from regulators, governments, and AI safety organizations for robust safeguards against AI-enabled biothreats.

  • Scalable Partnerships: Positioned for integration with pharmaceutical pipelines, biotech platforms, and government biodefense programs.

By merging biodefense preparedness with pharmaceutical innovation, Lunai Bioworks Inc. is building a dual-purpose transformer for safe generative biology. This positions the company as a category leader at the convergence of AI, healthcare, and security.

About Lunai Bioworks

Lunai Bioworks Inc. is an AI-powered drug discovery and biodefense company pioneering safe and responsible generative biology. With proprietary neurotoxicity datasets, advanced machine learning, and a focus on dual-use risk management, Lunai is redefining how artificial intelligence can accelerate therapeutic innovation while safeguarding society from emerging threats.

Media Contact:

David Weinstein
Chief Executive Officer
investors@renovaro.com
www.renovarogroup.com

SOURCE: Lunai Bioworks Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/lunai-bioworks-inc.-unveils-transformer-platform-to-secure-generative-ai-and-accelera-1070623

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
