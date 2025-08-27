Vana Foundation: Credmont Launches as the First User-Owned Credit Card DataDAO, Built on Vana

GEORGE TOWN, KY / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2025 / Credmont has officially launched as the first user-owned credit card DataDAO, built on the Vana Network. With more than 12,000 users at inception, Credmont is pioneering the creation of a collectively owned dataset of credit card transactions - long regarded as one of the most valuable and predictive categories of financial data.

Today, financial data remains fragmented. Banks only see their own customers, payment networks track transaction flows, and aggregators offer partial snapshots. Structural barriers - from antitrust concerns to competitive rivalries - prevent consolidation. By sourcing data directly from individuals, Credmont enables what institutions cannot: a comprehensive, privacy-preserved dataset governed and owned by its contributors.

"Vana's mission is to unlock the world's most valuable datasets through user ownership and collective governance. Credmont is proof that user-owned data can rival - and one day surpass - datasets held by traditional institutions," said Art Abal, Managing Director of the Vana Foundation.

Built on Vana's decentralized infrastructure, Credmont demonstrates why Vana is the only Web3 blockchain positioned to solve this challenge at scale. Vana stands apart as the only blockchain built to harness user private data at scale, ensuring security, privacy, and collective value creation.

The launch of Credmont underscores Vana's strategy to incubate high-value DataDAOs in consumer spending, social data, and robotics. Credmont now joins the ranks of Vana's leading data collectives, including Unwrapped (Spotify listening data), Barbarika (robotics teleoperation data), and dFusion (Telegram data). Together with many other projects, these collectives have already brought together over 12 million datapoints across over 30 user-owned datasets from more than 1 million users worldwide.

Credmont was one of several DataDAOs that participated in Vana's recent closed-door founder intensive in Abu Dhabi, attended by close advisors, Hub71, and other strategic partners. Additional incubations will be announced in the coming weeks.

SOURCE: Vana Foundation

