CKH Group Selected to Provide Financial Services for NASA

NASA has awarded a contract to Atlanta CPA firm, CKH Group, to provide financial and accounting support services.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2025 / CKH Group is proud to announce that they have been selected to provide financial services under a newly awarded contract with NASA, marking a significant milestone in CKH's growth. They are incredibly grateful to have this opportunity to deliver their expertise to such a respected organization. To be chosen to support a company of NASA's caliber is not only a milestone, but also a privilege.

"Having an opportunity to work with NASA in the federal government space regarding financial matters is an honor and privilege and one that we do not take lightly. We believe in serving not just the local and state government areas but also serving at the highest level in and around the federal government," said Roger Nixon, Vice President of Business Development.

This achievement is a historic win for CKH Group, symbolizing years of hard work, resilience, and commitment that has guided them since day one. CKH would also like to extend their sincere thanks to NASA for entrusting them with this responsibility and looks forward to providing exceptional service throughout the duration of the contract.

"This engagement with NASA is a testament to the trust we've built through years of disciplined execution, technical excellence, and an unwavering commitment to public service. At CKH Group, we take great pride in delivering high-impact financial solutions that empower government agencies to operate with confidence and clarity. Supporting NASA, an organization synonymous with innovation and exploration, is an extraordinary honor and an exciting chapter in our firm's journey," said Nick Catrakilis, Executive Chairman of CKH Group.

About CKH Group

CKH Group is a small business CPA firm located in Atlanta, GA that offers powerful government contracting solutions in the areas of assurance, tax, accounting, and advisory to Federal, State, and Local governments. With over 20 years in the business, CKH brings a wealth of knowledge to accomplish their mission to provide their communities and financial leaders with quality accounting support. For more information about CKH Group and its government services, please visit CKH Group's Government Contracting page or their website www.ckhgroup.com

