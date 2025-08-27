Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 27.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Patentschutz bis in die 2040er - Biotech-Geheimtipp vor möglichem Fast-Track-Durchbruch in den USA!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
27.08.2025 16:02 Uhr
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CKH Group Selected to Provide Financial Services for NASA

NASA has awarded a contract to Atlanta CPA firm, CKH Group, to provide financial and accounting support services.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2025 / CKH Group is proud to announce that they have been selected to provide financial services under a newly awarded contract with NASA, marking a significant milestone in CKH's growth. They are incredibly grateful to have this opportunity to deliver their expertise to such a respected organization. To be chosen to support a company of NASA's caliber is not only a milestone, but also a privilege.

CKH Group Logo

CKH Group Logo

"Having an opportunity to work with NASA in the federal government space regarding financial matters is an honor and privilege and one that we do not take lightly. We believe in serving not just the local and state government areas but also serving at the highest level in and around the federal government," said Roger Nixon, Vice President of Business Development.

This achievement is a historic win for CKH Group, symbolizing years of hard work, resilience, and commitment that has guided them since day one. CKH would also like to extend their sincere thanks to NASA for entrusting them with this responsibility and looks forward to providing exceptional service throughout the duration of the contract.

"This engagement with NASA is a testament to the trust we've built through years of disciplined execution, technical excellence, and an unwavering commitment to public service. At CKH Group, we take great pride in delivering high-impact financial solutions that empower government agencies to operate with confidence and clarity. Supporting NASA, an organization synonymous with innovation and exploration, is an extraordinary honor and an exciting chapter in our firm's journey," said Nick Catrakilis, Executive Chairman of CKH Group.

About CKH Group

CKH Group is a small business CPA firm located in Atlanta, GA that offers powerful government contracting solutions in the areas of assurance, tax, accounting, and advisory to Federal, State, and Local governments. With over 20 years in the business, CKH brings a wealth of knowledge to accomplish their mission to provide their communities and financial leaders with quality accounting support. For more information about CKH Group and its government services, please visit CKH Group's Government Contracting page or their website www.ckhgroup.com

Contact Information

Storm Haas
Marketing Coordinator
ckhmarketing@ckhgroup.com
7704959077

.

SOURCE: CKH Group



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/ckh-group-selected-to-provide-financial-services-for-nasa-1065438

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.