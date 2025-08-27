Anzeige
Mittwoch, 27.08.2025
27.08.2025 16:02 Uhr
Oukitel Shapes the Future of Rugged Technology With World-First Devices at IFA 2025

BERLIN, DE / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2025 / Oukitel, a global leader in rugged technology, has consistently delivered top-tier devices designed to exceed users' highest expectations. At IFA 2025, it will unveil latest groundbreaking rugged devices, marking a milestone on the world's biggest stage for consumer electronics. The lineup showcases world-leading innovations, from the world's largest 7.2-inch smartphone screen and industrial 2D barcode scanner to cutting-edge walkie-talkie, redefining what a smartphone can achieve and shaping the future of technology. With exceptional performance, these devices empower users to conquer extreme adventures and the most demanding professional challenges. Interested attendees can experience these revolutionary Oukitel devices firsthand at booth H3.2-149 during IFA Berlin, September 5-9.

OUKITEL WP61 Plus

The first standout model is WP61 Plus, which delivers the ultimate all-in-one solution for versatility and reliability. It's the world's first rugged smartphone to combine a massive 20,000?mAh battery, built-in walkie-talkie, and high-powered camping light. Its walkie-talkie (DMR 2W) provides crystal-clear sound, enabling instant, real-time communication among groups or friends, even in remote areas with poor network coverage. For added convenience, the WP61 Plus features a powerful loudspeaker and supports NFC, and seat charging.

OUKITEL WP60

The WP60 rugged smartphone elevates visual standards to unprecedented levels with its world's largest 7.2" display, providing sharper, wider visuals for unmatched media immersion and enhanced productivity in professional tasks. Its futuristic, bumblebee-inspired design commands attention with effortless style. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 processor, paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, the WP60 handles gaming, multitasking, and data storage effortlessly. Equipped with a long-lasting 10,000?mAh battery, it keeps pace with users' dynamic lifestyles.

OUKITEL RT10 Industry

Pioneering the next era of industrial tablet innovation, the RT10 Industry is the world's first highly integrated and customizable rugged device, purpose-built for industry and field professionals. Its 2D barcode scanner captures codes from any angle with lightning-fast speed and pinpoint accuracy, while the industrial-grade fingerprint sensor works flawlessly even with gloved, wet, or dirty fingers, ensuring secure access in any environment. The RT10's massive 25,000?mAh battery supports reverse charging and up to about two weeks of continuous use. Additionally, there will be another variant RT10 available in later months.

OUKITEL WP55 Ultra

Unlocking the full potential of mobile technology, the WP55 Ultra rugged smartphone features advanced ISP-based thermal imaging, converting heat into a sharp 256×192 visual map that enables users to detect overheating appliances, monitor machinery, and uncover hidden hazards even in darkness, smoke, and fog. Backed by an enormous 11,000?mAh battery with 33W fast charging, it keeps users worry-free wherever their adventures take them. Complementing this endurance, the WP55 Ultra leverages the 5G MediaTek Dimensity 7025 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage to deliver ultra-smooth performance.

OUKITEL P800

Alongside its rugged devices, Oukitel will debut the P800 power station at IFA 2025, combining extreme portability with powerful output. With 800W output and 512Wh capacity, the P800 powers everything from microwaves to electric drills and refrigerators, making it the perfect companion for camping, home backup, and emergencies. Featuring 500W AC charging, the battery reaches full capacity in just 1 hour, while 200W solar charging takes only 2 hours and 45 minutes.

Attendees are invited to take advantage of this limited-time opportunity to explore the state-of-the-art technology at the heart of these groundbreaking devices from September 5-9.

Contact Information

Leo Wu
Marketing Director
leowu@oukitel.com
+86 135 6469 0683

SOURCE: Oukitel



