Chromalloy Celebrates Strategic Expansion of Aviation Parts Manufacturing Centers of Excellence

Marks a key milestone in Chromalloy's growth strategy to deliver innovative solutions to the aviation aftermarket.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2025 / Chromalloy, a global leader in turbine engine aftermarket parts, repairs, and restoration, proudly marked the final commissioning of its newest aerospace component manufacturing facility with a ribbon-cutting celebration on August 26, 2025. Chromalloy's newly expanded Belac Coatings Center of Excellence, located at 500 Brooker Creek Boulevard in Oldsmar, represents a major milestone in the company's growth strategy and commitment to delivering innovative, cost-effective solutions to the aviation industry.

Chromalloy - Belac

Chromalloy's newly expanded Belac Coatings Center of Excellence, located at 500 Brooker Creek Boulevard in Oldsmar, Florida.

The facility features Chromalloy's newest Electron-Beam Physical Vapor Deposition (EB-PVD) Thermal Barrier Coating system, enhancing its capabilities to produce FAA-approved High-Pressure Turbine (HPT) blades and vanes for large commercial aircraft engines. This expansion solidifies Belac's role as a key contributor to the Chromalloy's Parts Manufacturing Centers of Excellence, which provide vertically integrated production of critical hot section engine components.

"Chromalloy is a trusted supplier of hot section airfoil PMAs, offering safe, proven, FAA-approved solutions to our customers," said Chris Celtruda, CEO of Chromalloy. "The expansion of our Belac facility as a coatings center of excellence is central to our strategy of introducing new PMAs into the engine aftermarket and delivering greater value to our mid-life engine customers."

Vijay Jayachandran, Executive Vice President of Engine Parts and Programs, added, "Our Parts Centers of Excellence are highly specialized and technically sophisticated, offering a full production value chain-from castings to coatings to machining-for hot gas path engine airfoils. The new Belac Coating facility strengthens our ability to provide cost-advantaged, high-performance replacement solutions for the most demanding engine applications."

Chromalloy's Belac operations now function across two facilities in Oldsmar, totaling 95,000 square feet of manufacturing space and employing more than 180 skilled professionals in Pinellas County. The expansion is expected to drive continued job growth and innovation in the region.

"We are proud to officially open our new state-of-the-art facility here in Oldsmar," said Mike Zerbe, General Manager of Belac. "This expansion deepens our roots in the Tampa Bay area and reinforces our commitment to excellence, innovation, and creating high-quality manufacturing jobs for the local community. We are excited about the future and the opportunities this growth brings for Chromalloy and for aerospace manufacturing in Florida."

Founded in 1998, Belac sold its first FAA-approved PMA part in 2002. Since then, Belac has delivered more than 180,000 individual HPT blades, supporting commercial airlines, military fleets, and energy customers with safe, reliable aftermarket solutions. The second Oldsmar facility was added in 2022 as part of Chromalloy's strategic initiative to establish a dedicated coatings center of excellence for HPT PMA blades.

The Oldsmar location joins Chromalloy's broader network of Parts Manufacturing Centers of Excellence, which includes Chromalloy Nevada in Carson City and Chromalloy Castings in Tampa, Florida-each playing a vital role in the company's mission to deliver world-class engine components to the global aviation market.

Chromalloy has developed and received FAA approval for more than 50 gas path PMA parts, which have safely flown over 6 billion flight hours with zero airworthiness directives-a testament to the company's rigorous quality standards and engineering excellence. The FAA certifies Chromalloy's PMA parts to be equivalent to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) components and meet all regulatory requirements.

https://www.chromalloy.com/chromalloy-celebrates-belac-strategic-expansion/

About Chromalloy

Chromalloy is a leading provider of engineering, manufacturing, and service for the aerospace, military, aero-derivative, and energy/industrial gas turbine aftermarket. For over 70 years, Chromalloy has been a trusted partner of airlines, aero-engine asset owners, and engine repair facilities. Chromalloy is a leader in FAA-certified, third-party PMA and DER solutions to enable customer value during engine restoration and maintenance. The combination of alternative PMA new parts, DER part repairs, and inventory of used serviceable material (USM) enables each engine overhaul to achieve expected performance and achieve best value. Operating from over 20 locations worldwide, Chromalloy remains committed to having the right global team, available inventory, and a bias for addressing service needs for legacy and midlife engines. Our investments in design engineering, testing, and component manufacturing ensure that all regulatory and performance criteria are met or exceeded.

SOURCE: Chromalloy

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/chromalloy-celebrates-strategic-expansion-of-aviation-parts-manufacturing-cen-1066173