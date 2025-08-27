Latest certification demonstrates WP Engine's continued commitment to data privacy and information security, ensuring next-level protection for customer data and compliance across the organization and platform

WP Engine, a global web enablement company providing premium products and solutions for websites built on WordPress®1, today announced it has successfully achieved ISO 27001:2022 certification for its Information Security Management System (ISMS). Issued by A-LIGN upon completion of a formal audit process, WP Engine's platform demonstrated it has met rigorous standards for managed hosting for WordPress and headless WordPress. This new certification builds on its SOC 2 Type standard (2020), giving customers and agencies added peace of mind knowing the platform is architected and operated in a secure and reliable manner.

"At WP Engine, innovation in security and performance means continually pushing boundaries to deliver exceptional digital experiences with the highest levels of reliability, speed, and protection," said Ramadass Prabhakar, CTO at WP Engine. "This latest international certification marks a significant milestone, underscoring the maturity of our security framework and practices."

WP Engine continuously invests in its information security, data privacy and data governance practices, first achieving compliance with SOC 2 Type 2 in 2020 and ISO 27001:2013 certification in 2021, further building trust and assurance among customers and agencies.

Powering 1.5+ million sites built with WordPress, WP Engine's suite of products fuels digital experiences and websites that engage, convert and help scale businesses and agencies of all sizes. With enterprise-grade security and proactive monitoring, WP Engine's managed hosting platform keeps WordPress sites safe and secure with:

Advanced DDoS mitigation and trusted security tools.

Proactive and reliable monitoring with 24/7 threat detection, addressing issues before they impact a site.

Compliance standards such as managed SSL certificates, secure data handling and alignment with global industry standards.

To better understand how WP Engine's enterprise-grade security can safeguard your online business, click here.

About WP Engine

WP Engine empowers companies and agencies of all sizes to build, power, manage, and optimize their WordPress websites and applications with confidence. Serving 1.5 million customers across 150+ countries, the global technology company provides premium, enterprise-grade solutions, tools, and services, including specialized platforms for WordPress, industry-tailored eCommerce and agency solution suites, and developer-centric tools like Local, Advanced Custom Fields, and more. WP Engine's innovative technology and industry-leading expertise are why 8% of the web visits a WP Engine-powered site daily. Learn more at wpengine.com.

[1] The WordPress® trademark is the intellectual property of the WordPress Foundation. WP Engine is not endorsed or owned by, or affiliated with, the WordPress Foundation.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250827199519/en/

