Bitwarden partner program enables Netherlands-based MSP to scale secure access management, strengthen security habits, and enhance operational efficiency

Bitwarden, the trusted leader in password, passkey, and secrets management, today announced that yellow arrow, a managed service provider (MSP) based in the Netherlands, achieved full internal adoption of the Bitwarden Password Manager and scaled secure credential workflows for its clients. Through the Bitwarden partner program, yellow arrow delivers trusted open source, enterprise password management to help clients improve security practices and simplify access management across industries.

yellow arrow initially relied on a basic password manager and phone-based multifactor authentication (MFA). As security threats increased and the organization grew, the MSP sought a more comprehensive solution with a privacy-first foundation that could scale with client needs and withstand evolving threat landscapes.

"We knew our company and our customers deserved a much more robust password management strategy," said Tim Krijgsman, chief information security officer (CISO) and managed service team lead at yellow arrow. "To help narrow it down, we focused only on solutions that were clearly built with privacy in mind."

After evaluating competing products, yellow arrow selected Bitwarden for its trusted open source infrastructure, zero knowledge architecture, and competitive pricing. The company also cited centralized MFA token management, secure API key and password sharing through Bitwarden Send, and centralized policy management as differentiators.

"The overall security, ease-of-use, and outstanding features differentiate Bitwarden from the competition," said Krijgsman. "Specific examples include the Bitwarden single sign-on (SSO) architecture, secure password sharing, MFA capabilities, and the ability to utilize enterprise-grade central policies within Bitwarden."

Integration with Microsoft Entra ID via the System for Cross-domain Identity Management (SCIM) has streamlined user provisioning and de-provisioning for yellow arrow and its clients. As a Microsoft-focused MSP, yellow arrow supports customers using Entra ID as their identity provider, making the Bitwarden SSO integration a natural fit for enabling secure, seamless authentication while SCIM automation ensures quick, secure offboarding and credential revocation.

"Our internal adoption of Bitwarden, which is now at 100%, went incredibly smoothly," said Krijgsman. "We were able to make adjustments early on, although it's safe to say Bitwarden was easy to implement and not overly technical." The MSP now leverages Ambassadors within client organizations to encourage adoption, followed by pilot deployments and full rollouts to drive enthusiasm and strengthen use among customers.

For clients, this translates to faster adoption, improved compliance with security policies, and reduced risks from password reuse and weak authentication practices. For some organizations, this shift replaced insecure practices such as storing credentials in spreadsheets, while SSO and MFA capabilities provided the path of least resistance for secure, organization-wide onboarding.

As part of the Bitwarden partner program, yellow arrow benefits from usage-based pricing, not-for-resale (NFR) licenses, consolidated billing, and a multi-tenant deployment architecture. These features enable MSPs to embed password management into broader cybersecurity offerings, including compliance assessments, user training, and security policy enforcement.

To learn more about how yellow arrow adds value with Bitwarden, visit: https://bitwarden.com/resources/msp-yellow-arrow-achieves-100-internal-adoption/

