nVent (NYSE: NVT), a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, will participate in the 13th annual Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference on Wednesday, September 10, 2025. Gary Corona, Chief Financial Officer, will present at 11:30 a.m. PT.

A webcast will be available on nVent's Investor Relations website at https://investors.nvent.com/events-and-presentations.

About nVent

nVent is a leading global provider of electrical connection and protection solutions. We believe our inventive electrical solutions enable safer systems and ensure a more secure world. We design, manufacture, market, install and service high performance products and solutions that connect and protect some of the world's most sensitive equipment, buildings, and critical processes. We offer a comprehensive range of systems protection and electrical connections solutions across industry-leading brands that are recognized globally for quality, reliability, and innovation. Our principal office is in London and our management office in the United States is in Minneapolis. Our robust portfolio of leading electrical product brands dates back more than 100 years and includes nVent CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, ILSCO, SCHROFF and TRACHTE. Learn more at www.nvent.com.

Contacts:

Investor Contact

Tony Riter

Vice President, Investor Relations

nVent

763.204.7750

Tony.Riter@nvent.com

Media Contact

Kevin H. King

Vice President, Global Communications

nVent

763.291.0526

kevin.king@nvent.com