Mordor Intelligence Private Limited: Drug-Eluting Stent Market to Hit USD 9.47 Billion by 2030, Says Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the global drug-eluting stent market is poised to grow from USD 6.35 billion in 2025 to nearly USD 9.47 billion by 2030, reflecting a healthy 8.3% CAGR. Growth is being fueled by rising demand for minimally invasive cardiac procedures, next-generation designs that reduce the risk of restenosis, and an aging population with more complex healthcare needs. At the same time, broader reimbursement access in emerging economies and evolving hospital purchasing strategies are reshaping the drug-eluting stent market, creating stronger competition and driving innovation at both the product and service level.

Key Insights and Trends Shaping the Drug-Eluting Stent Market

The global drug-eluting stent (DES) market is undergoing a period of transformation, with several emerging trends influencing growth, competition, and adoption across healthcare systems. From procedure backlogs and technology upgrades to evolving reimbursement policies and demographic shifts, these factors are redefining how hospitals, physicians, and manufacturers engage with this critical segment of cardiac care.

Clearing Backlogs Boosts PCI Demand

Elective procedure backlogs have driven PCI volumes beyond pre-pandemic levels, prompting hospitals and distributors to adopt more flexible, demand-driven stent planning. Early adopters of radial-access techniques are seeing faster growth in utilization.

Next-Gen Stents Gain Ground

Stronger safety data and reduced therapy needs are accelerating the shift to second- and third-generation drug-eluting stents. Hospitals are phasing out older models and using tiered inventories to balance cost with complexity.

Reimbursement Expands Access

Broader reimbursement policies, especially in emerging markets, are enabling wider adoption of advanced stents. Manufacturers are supporting this by pairing regulatory filings with health-economic data to secure faster inclusion in national formularies.

Aging Population Shapes Demand

Rising elderly populations are driving demand for ultrathin-strut stents and advanced imaging. Hospitals are upgrading technology to manage complex cases, while payers adjust reimbursement to reflect higher-acuity care.

Restraints Impacting the Drug-Eluting Stent Market

Despite advancements, safety concerns like late-stent thrombosis still challenge the drug-eluting stent market, pushing regulators to demand longer trials and raising costs for smaller firms. Growing adoption of OCT is also shifting preferences toward stents with better visibility.

Meanwhile, pricing pressure from group purchasing organizations in mature markets continues to squeeze margins. To counter this, major players are adding value-driven services, while regional manufacturers focus on smaller hospitals and niche markets less affected by price consolidation.

Segment Coverage

By Coating

Polymer-Based Coating

Biodegradable

Non-biodegradable

Polymer-Free Coating

By Drug Type

Everolimus

Zotarolimus

Sirolimus

Paclitaxel

Biolimus

Others

By Material

Cobalt-Chromium

Platinum-Chromium

Stainless Steel

Nickel-Titanium (Nitinol)

Others

By Stent Generation

First Generation

Second Generation

Third Generation

By Deployment Technique

Balloon-Expandable

Self-Expandable

By Application

Coronary Artery Disease

Peripheral Artery Disease

By End-User

Hospitals

Cardiac Catheterization Labs

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Geographic Overview

North America

Strong reimbursement and early tech adoption keep North America in the lead, with outpatient shifts reshaping buying cycles and new approvals boosting demand.

Asia-Pacific

The fastest-growing region, where cost-driven local players and global innovators coexist. Mature markets like Japan focus on refinements, while India and Indonesia drive growth through DES adoption.

Europe

A crowded market shaped by tenders and evidence-led practice. With outcomes showing little variation across coatings, cost and deliverability drive purchasing, pushing makers to innovate in complex cases.

Drug Eluting Stent Market Key Players

Abbott Laboratories

Boston Scientific Corporation

Medtronic PLC

Terumo Corporation

Biosensors International Group, Ltd.

MicroPort

Cook Group

Lepu Medical

Meril Life Science

Cordis

Sahajanand Medical Technologies Ltd.

Drug-Eluting Balloons (DEB) Market: Drug-Eluting Balloons (DEB) market is projected to grow from USD 0.79 billion in 2025 to USD 1.19 billion by 2030, reflecting a healthy CAGR of 8.5%. Growth is being fueled by quicker regulatory approvals, clearer reimbursement pathways, and a steady rise in cardiovascular procedures. What was once seen as a niche solution for in-stent restenosis is increasingly becoming a mainstream tool for revascularization.

Coronary Stents Market: Coronary Stents Market is expected to grow from USD 8.29 billion in 2025 to around USD 10.43 billion by 2030, reflecting a CAGR of 4.7%. Market expansion is being driven by stable procedure volumes, the transition toward value-based care, and wider use of AI-powered imaging that enhances accuracy while minimizing complications. Hospitals increasingly prefer drug-eluting stents with ultrathin struts that support shorter dual antiplatelet therapy, while procurement reforms in Asia continue to influence global pricing strategies.

Peripheral Stents Market: Peripheral Stents Market is projected to rise from USD 5.75 billion in 2025 to USD 8.19 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.3%. This momentum is fueled by the increasing prevalence of peripheral artery disease (PAD), steady advances in stent technology, and the wider adoption of minimally invasive procedures that help shorten recovery times. Longer life expectancy, expanding procedure volumes, and the rise of ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) further support demand.

