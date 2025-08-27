Protein A Resin Market worth US$2.0 billion by 2030 with 6.5% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Protein A Resin Market, valued at US$1.4 billion in 2024, stood at US$1.5 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 6.5% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$2.0 billion by the end of the period. The market's growth is connected to increased outsourced services through CDMOs, as major companies expand multi-plant biomanufacturing capacities in developed markets. The global monoclonal antibody (mAb) pipeline is expanding, driven by numerous FDA approvals and the launch of new bispecifics and antibody-drug conjugates. This has resulted in higher purification needs among end users, which is expected to boost the market for protein A resin. Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies with strong capital expenditure patterns are shifting toward single-use technologies (SUT), favoring pre-packed columns and membrane resins to reduce cleaning and turnaround times. These factors show a rising, sustained demand for protein A resin across established and emerging biomanufacturing hubs.

By product, the protein A resin market is divided into bulk resin, pre-packed columns, lab-scale columns, and others. Unlike pre-packed formats, bulk resin is the industry standard for high-volume purification processes carried out in stainless-steel column setups. Although it requires in-house packing and validation, bulk resin provides a significantly lower cost per cycle and per gram of purified monoclonal antibody. It is the preferred choice among end users due to its reusability. Most types can support 50 to over 200 cycles, enabling extended production campaigns with minimal resin replacement. This feature directly enhances the economic efficiency and productivity goals of commercial manufacturing. All these factors make bulk resin a favored option in end-use industries, helping it secure a major share of the protein A resin market.

By matrix type, the protein A resin market is segmented into agarose-based protein A resin, glass/silica-based protein A resin, and organic polymer-based protein A resin. The agarose-based protein A resin segment holds the largest market share. These resins exhibit improved durability, increased mechanical strength, and a higher capacity to absorb metal dopants at appropriate pH levels. The growth of agarose-based protein A is driven by the rising global demand for monoclonal antibodies, a greater focus on scalable and cost-effective downstream processing, and the resin's well-established advantages-such as excellent flow properties, high mechanical strength, and suitability for both traditional and continuous bioprocessing systems.

By application, the protein A resin market is segmented into monoclonal antibodies purification, FC-fusion proteins purification, and other applications. Monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) purification accounts for the largest share in the protein A resin market due to its established role in large-scale biopharmaceutical manufacturing. mAbs constitute the most extensively produced category of biologic therapeutics, requiring substantial volumes of protein A resin for primary capture steps in downstream processing. Protein A resin is preferred for this purpose owing to its Fc region binding specificity and alignment with regulatory standards for product purity and consistency. Additionally, a significant portion of installed biomanufacturing capacity across pharmaceutical companies and contract manufacturing organizations is dedicated to mAb production, which structurally drives higher demand for protein A resin within this application segment.

By end users, Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies hold the largest share of the protein A resin market because they are the leading producers of therapeutic proteins, especially monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) and Fc-fusion proteins. These companies operate large-scale production facilities where protein A resin is widely used in downstream purification, requiring substantial resin volumes to meet both commercial demand and regulatory standards. Moreover, their in-house manufacturing setups focus on ensuring consistent supply chains and quality control, encouraging direct procurement of protein A resins rather than relying solely on external suppliers. This heavy dependence on protein A resin for core biologics production makes pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies the leading end-user segment in the market.

By geography, the protein A resin market comprises five key regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2024, North America held a significant market share for protein A resin. This dominant position is due to increased manufacturing capacity and a growing focus on commercial-scale and clinical trial supply production. Investment trends show that U.S. federal and state support encourages domestic biomanufacturing to prepare for pandemics and reduce reliance on international supply chains. Small- to mid-sized biotech firms are increasingly partnering with CDMOs. These factors have helped North America capture the largest market share in 2024.

The key players in the protein A resin market are Danaher Corporation (US), Repligen Corporation (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Agilent Technologies (US), GenScript (China), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Orochem Technologies Inc. (US), Kaneka Corporation (Japan), Abcam Plc. (UK), Ecolab (US), and Tosoh Biosciences LLC (Japan).

Danaher Corporation (US):

Danaher Corporation is a U.S.-based company that designs, manufactures, and markets medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. Cytiva (formerly GE Healthcare Life Sciences) is globally recognized as the leading manufacturer of protein A chromatography resins, mainly because of its Mab Select product line. Mab Select SuRe and Mab Select PrismA resins are extensively validated across commercial monoclonal antibody (mAb) production platforms. Cytiva operates resin manufacturing facilities with redundant capacity, including its Uppsala (Sweden) site, which was specifically constructed to reduce supply risk. Cytiva's products are incorporated into numerous approved biologics manufacturing processes worldwide.

The protein A resin products offered by Cytiva exhibit higher dynamic binding capacity (DBC) with enhanced alkaline stability. This results in fewer column cycles and longer resin lifespans in GMP operations, providing practical cost savings. The company's presence across various regions protects it from risks linked to adverse economic trends in a single area. It also gives it access to a large addressable market, boosting its top line.

Merck KGAA (Germany)

Merck KGaA is another leading company in the protein A resin market. It is a major provider of chromatography consumables worldwide. Its main growth strategies include expanding and launching new products to strengthen its global presence. Merck's strength lies in its long-standing relationships with European biopharmaceutical manufacturers and its diverse portfolio across ion-exchange and mixed-mode chromatography. Eshmuno A resin is known for its extremely low ligand leaching and high alkaline resistance, which especially appeals to customers focused on cleaning validation and regulatory compliance. Through strong R&D efforts, the company is expanding its patent portfolio, helping Merck gain an edge over competitors. Merck consistently launches new chromatography products and is also working on expanding its geographic reach.

Repligen Corporation (US)

Repligen Corporation has developed into a major manufacturer of protein A resin over the past five years. Its co-development agreement with Ecolab has significantly expanded its resin portfolio under the Praesto brand, especially Praesto Jetted A50 and DurA Cycle protein A resins. In terms of technology innovation, Repligen concentrates on protein A ligands that enable lower pH elution and enhanced caustic stability. The company positions its products as more cost-effective alternatives. Mid-size biopharma companies and CDMOs particularly prefer Repligen for its cost-to-performance ratio. Extending its supply agreement with Purolite until 2032 demonstrates Repligen's long-term strategic vision. Its OPUS pre-packed columns expand its resin application ecosystem, from discovery to clinical-scale use.

