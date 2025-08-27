Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc.: Golden Triangle Ventures Finalizes Governance Transition and Appoints Javier Leal as CEO

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. (OTC: GTVH) today announced the completion of its governance transition following the previously disclosed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). The Board of Directors has formally appointed Javier Leal as Chief Executive Officer, providing the Company with unified leadership, clear accountability, and the mandate to execute its growth strategy.

With this transition complete, Golden Triangle Ventures is advancing a new structure built around three divisions: Construction & Development, Consumer Beverages & Wellness, and Manufacturing & Distribution. Each division targets a multi-billion-dollar industry, with the goal of generating immediate revenue while positioning the Company for sustainable long-term value creation.

Construction & Development - Positioned for Large-Scale Growth

The U.S. construction market surpassed $2.1 trillion in 2024, fueled by technology infrastructure, renewable energy, and industrial expansion. GTVH's Construction & Development division is designed to compete in these high-demand sectors, delivering projects that combine immediate contract revenue with long-term strategic value. This division represents a stable growth engine that anchors the Company's diversified platform.

Consumer Beverages & Wellness - High-Growth, Culture-Driven Brands

The global functional beverage market is projected to surpass $200 billion by 2030. GTVH's Consumer Beverages & Wellness division is entering this market with bold, consumer-first brands designed to capture attention and loyalty. The relaunch of Go Fast Energy this week is the first proof point of this division's potential, bringing immediate revenue and positioning the Company to expand into hydration and wellness products. This division offers fast-moving, high-margin growth tied to consumer demand and lifestyle trends.

Manufacturing & Distribution - Building the Backbone

The U.S. contract manufacturing market for food and beverages is projected to reach $186 billion by 2031. GTVH's Manufacturing & Distribution division will provide the backbone that supports both the Company's portfolio and external clients. By controlling production and distribution, the Company can reduce costs, expand capacity, and create new revenue streams through contract services-allowing GTVH to scale efficiently and sustainably.

Javier Leal, Chief Executive Officer of Golden Triangle Ventures, stated:

"I am honored to step into the role of CEO at this pivotal moment for Golden Triangle Ventures. Our three-division strategy provides a clear path to strengthen operations, deliver products that meet market demand, and create lasting value for our shareholders. With Go Fast Energy relaunching this week, we are beginning this new chapter with immediate execution. As our Construction division comes online, the foundation of this strategy will start taking shape quickly. At the same time, we remain focused on strengthening the balance sheet and streamlining the Company to ensure long-term growth."

Strengthened Capital Structure & Operational Discipline

In addition to the leadership transition, the Company recently confirmed that its noteholder has agreed to halt conversions. This step eliminates immediate dilution pressure and allows management to focus on operational growth with a stronger balance sheet.

Management has also made it a clear priority to strengthen the balance sheet and streamline operations by removing all non-producing entities across Golden Triangle Ventures. This process will ensure that the Company's time, capital, and resources are directed toward businesses that generate real revenue and sustainable growth.

