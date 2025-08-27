Alchip Technologies Reports 2025 Second Quarter Financial Results

Taipei, Taiwan, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alchip Technologies reported second quarter incremental declines in year-over-year and quarter-on-quarter financial results.

Second quarter 2025 revenue is $297.4 million, down 29.4% from second quarter 2024 revenue of $421 million. It is also 6.7 % lower than the first quarter 2025 revenue of $318.7 million.

Net income for the second quarter 2025 is $42.9 million, down 12.8 % from second quarter 2024 net income of $49.3 million, and off 3.3% from first quarter 2025 net income of $44.4 million.

Chairman and CEO Johnny Shen attributed the declines to the end of shipments in 1H25 of an AI accelerator ASIC to a North American customer and an unanticipated slowdown in demand for a separate 5nm AI accelerator. He also explained that slippage in a 3nm tape-out and a seasonal shift in NRE projects contributed to lower-than-expected revenue and profitability.

Nevertheless, 3nm/2nm designs accounted for 5% of second quarter 2025 revenue, while 5nm/7nm designs account for an additional 81%. Designs at 12nm and larger geometries accounted for the remaining 16% of second quarter 2025 revenue. High-performance computing applications accounted for 82% of second quarter 2025 revenue.

Geographically, Alchip reported that North America accounted for 79% of second quarter 2025 revenue, with Japan accounting for 9%, with Asia and the rest of the world accounting for the remaining 12%.

Alchip is traded on the Taiwan Stock Exchange, with Global Depository Receipts trading on the Luxembourg Exchange.

Alchip Technologies Ltd., founded in 2003 and headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, is a leading global High-Performance Computing and AI infrastructure ASIC provider of IC and packaging design, and production services for companies developing complex and high-volume ASICs and SoCs. Alchip provides faster time-to-market and cost-effective solutions for SoC design at mainstream and advanced process technology. Alchip has built its reputation as a high-performance ASIC leader through its advanced 2.5D/3D CoWoS packaging, chiplet design, and manufacturing management. Customers include global leaders in artificial intelligence, high-performance computing, supercomputing, mobile communications, entertainment device, networking equipment, and other electronic product categories. Alchip is listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE: 3661).

