Extended Detection and Response (XDR) Market worth $30.86 billion by 2030| MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the global Extended Detection and Response Market size was valued at USD 5.53 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow from USD 7.92 billion in 2025 to USD 30.86 billion in 2030 at a CAGR of 31.2% during the forecast period.

Browse 200 market data Tables and 80 Figures spread through 350 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Extended Detection and Response (XDR) Market - Global Forecast to 2030"

Scope of the Report

Market Size Available for Years: 2019-2030

2019-2030 2025 Market Size: USD 7.92 billion

USD 7.92 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 30.86 billion

USD 30.86 billion CAGR (2025-2030): 31.2%

31.2% Segments covered: By Offering, Attack Surface, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region

By Offering, Attack Surface, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region Region Highlight: Asia Pacific will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=52119574

The growing adoption of XDR-as-a-service is a driver because it allows organizations to access advanced, integrated threat detection and response capabilities without the high costs and staffing demands of running a fully in-house SOC. This model delivers 24/7 monitoring, faster incident response, and scalable protection, making it especially attractive for mid-sized enterprises and resource-constrained teams. It also helps bridge the cybersecurity skills gap by leveraging provider expertise.

Based on vertical, the retail & e-commerce segment is estimated to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Retailers and e-commerce platforms face heightened cybersecurity risks due to vast customer data, point-of-sale systems, and interconnected operations. XDR addresses these challenges by centralizing telemetry from endpoints, networks, cloud services, and applications for unified detection, investigation, and automated containment. ATB Market, Ukraine's largest retail chain, deployed Microsoft Defender for Endpoint with Infopulse to secure 1,500+ devices, leveraging ML-powered analytics, real-time threat detection, automated response, vulnerability scanning, and SIEM integration to strengthen security and resilience. Similarly, Turkey's Koçtas adopted Palo Alto Networks' platform with ML-driven firewalls, IoT protection, Prisma Access, and Cortex XDR, reducing false alarms from 20 to 1 per day, achieving full visibility, and cutting detection times to under 20 minutes while securing IoT devices and supporting compliance. These deployments highlight XDR's role in enhancing detection accuracy, efficiency, and regulatory readiness in retail, while also helping businesses safeguard omnichannel operations and maintain customer trust in highly competitive markets where security breaches can cause significant brand and financial damage.

Request Sample Pages@https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=52119574

By organization size, large enterprises will account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

In large enterprises, XDR unifies data from endpoints, networks, cloud workloads, identity systems, and applications to deliver comprehensive threat detection and response across complex, multi-geography environments. It provides centralized visibility, advanced analytics, and automation to reduce mean time to detect (MTTD) and respond (MTTR), easing the burden on security teams. According to an ESG survey, 81% of security professionals report that XDR significantly improves threat detection speed. By correlating threats across environments and integrating with threat intelligence and orchestration tools, XDR enables faster containment and a significantly strengthened security posture. Platforms such as Microsoft Defender XDR, Palo Alto Networks Cortex XDR, and CrowdStrike Falcon XDR showcase these capabilities in large-scale, hybrid, and multi-cloud environments. Its scalability allows security teams to adapt rapidly to organizational growth, while predictive analytics enhance the ability to anticipate and mitigate threats before they cause disruption.

By region, Asia Pacific will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific XDR market is advancing rapidly as enterprises prioritize integrated security solutions to counter increasingly sophisticated cyber threats across the region's expanding digital ecosystem. Governments in Singapore, Japan, India, and Australia are enforcing stricter cybersecurity regulations and national security frameworks, driving the adoption of advanced detection and response platforms. The rise in industrial IoT, smart city projects, and 5G rollouts is creating new security challenges, prompting demand for XDR capable of real-time monitoring across IT, OT, and IoT environments. Recent incidents highlight this urgency, including APT activity in Southeast Asia by "Stately Taurus" through spear-phishing and infected USB devices, and ransomware-as-a-service (RaaS) attacks by LockBit in Malaysia and Singapore. FatalRAT phishing campaigns have also impacted Taiwan, Malaysia, and Japan, leveraging ZIP attachments, DLL side-loading, and trusted cloud services to steal sensitive data. Financial institutions, healthcare providers, and telecom operators are actively deploying XDR to meet compliance requirements and safeguard critical infrastructure. Growing collaboration between regional security providers and global vendors is enabling tailored deployments that integrate localized threat intelligence for more precise detection and faster response. The combination of rapid technology adoption, evolving regulations, and complex threat actors is making XDR a core component of APAC enterprise cybersecurity strategies.

Inquire Before Buying@https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=52119574

Top Key Companies in XDR Market:

Palo Alto Networks (US), Microsoft (US), CrowdStrike (US), SentinelOne (US), Trend Micro (Japan), Bitdefender (Romania), IBM (US), Trellix (US), Cisco (US), Sophos (UK), Broadcom (US), Cybereason (US), Elastic (Netherlands), Fortinet (US), eSentire (Canada), Qualys (US), Blueshift (US), Rapid7 (US), Exabeam (US), Cynet Security (US), LMNTRIX (US), Stellar Cyber (US), Confluera (US), NopalCyber (India), and PurpleSec (US) are the key players and other players in the Extended Detection and Response (XDR) Market.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Information Security Market ResearchReports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Blockchain Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Workplace Safety Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Fraud Detection and Prevention Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Cybersecurity Insurance Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Email Encryption Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Get access to the latest updates on Extended Detection and Response Companies and XDR Industry

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/extended-detection-and-response-xdr-market-worth-30-86-billion-by-2030-marketsandmarkets-302538677.html