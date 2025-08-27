Shine Outside: Coated Outdoor Furniture Launches New Gold & Copper Picnic Tables, Benches & More

Introducing Rich Bold Metallic Finishes for Outdoor Picnic Tables, Benches, Waste Receptacles & Beyond

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2025 / Coated Outdoor Furniture, an American manufacturer known for its durable and long-lasting outdoor picnic tables, is adding a bold new look to its product line that's incredibly rare for the marketplace. This month, the brand officially launched two new textured finishes: Gold and Copper, available across its entire collection of adult and children's picnic tables, benches, trash receptacles & beyond.

The new metallic colorways bring a modern yet timeless feel to recreational spaces, public schools, commercial campuses, and backyards. "We're constantly listening to our customers," said Lindsey Albracht, Amazon expert consultant. "Gold and copper are a direct response to the demand for more design-forward picnic tables and outdoor furniture options without sacrificing the industrial-grade durability we're known for."

This aesthetic upgrade applies to all textured coated products, including full-size picnic table sets, ADA-compliant models, child-sized versions, heavy-duty benches and outdoor waste receptacles. The textured finish isn't just stylish; it's built to resist chipping, fading, and corrosion, making it an ideal choice for environments that require both performance and presence.

From a picnic table outside a school or park pavilion to a picnic bench table on a rooftop patio or restaurant courtyard, the new Gold and Copper tones are designed to complement a wide range of spaces. "Our customers already know they can count on us for long-lasting furniture," Lindsey Albracht added. "Now, they can do it in style." Each product continues to be manufactured in-house in the United States, using high-performance steel and coatings engineered for year-round outdoor exposure. Coated Outdoor Furniture's textured surfaces are specifically designed to hold up in high-traffic environments, from playgrounds to commercial break areas.

Whether you're upgrading a city park, adding bold new accents to a college campus, or enhancing your outdoor venue, the Gold and Copper collection makes a striking yet practical addition. These pieces not only elevate the environment, but they also hold up to the demands of daily public use.

About Coated Outdoor Furniture

Coated Outdoor Furniture is a U.S.-based manufacturer of picnic tables, picnic bench outdoor seating, benches, and outdoor waste receptacles designed for high-use public and commercial settings. Every piece is crafted with pride in the U.S. and built to withstand years of sun, rain, and wear. With a commitment to quality, safety, and American-made integrity, the brand continues to redefine what lasting outdoor furniture looks like. Learn more at www.coatedoutdoorfurniture.com

