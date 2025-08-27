Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation Credits Team Culture for 20+ Spot Climb in Roofing Contractor's 2024 Top 100 Nationwide Companies

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2025 / Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation is proud to qualify as one of the leading companies among Roofing Contractor Magazine's Top 100 Roofing Contractors. Positioned in the 74th spot-representing a remarkable climb from #98 in the previous year's published list, Guardian continues to strengthen its reputation nationwide.

The milestone reflects not only business growth but also the strength of Guardian's culture, where teamwork, accountability, and shared purpose drive success. The company attributes its advancement in the ranking to its dedicated employees, who bring skill, collaboration, and heart to every project.

"At Guardian, we believe culture is everything," said Lori Swanson, co-owner of Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation. "Our team supports each other like family, and that unity shows in the work we do for our customers. For us, industry rankings are not just about revenue growth, but also a reflection of the people behind Guardian and the way we care for each other and our community. Our focus on customer service, craftsmanship, and the communities we serve, has fueled this momentum, and we are grateful to our employees and customers who made it possible."

Founded with a mission to protect families and homes while giving back to the community, Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation continues to expand its reach and reputation. The company's growth is further driven by initiatives such as the HALO Project, which provides a donated roof replacement each year to a family in need, and by its commitment to providing comprehensive roofing, gutter, and insulation solutions that meet the highest standards of quality and safety.

The Roofing Contractor Top 100 is an annual ranking that identifies and acknowledges the leading roofing companies across the nation based on revenue and performance metrics. Each year, this recognition provides a benchmark of excellence within the industry, highlighting contractors who demonstrate consistent growth, professional standards, and client trust.

The inclusion in Roofing Contractor's lists over the years highlights Guardian's ongoing rise among the nation's most respected roofing contractors and reinforces the belief that a strong company culture leads to stronger results.

For more information, to schedule a service, or to take advantage of offers, visit www.Guardianroofing.com or call 877-926-9966.

About Guardian Roofing, LLC

Founded in 2005, Guardian Roofing, LLC is an award-winning professional roofing contractor in the Portland and Seattle markets serving Washington state counties of King, Pierce, Snohomish, Kitsap, Clark, and Thurston; and now Oregon counties of Marion, Washington, Multnomah, Clackamas and Yamhill, as well.

Founders Lori and Matt Swanson have more than 60 years of combined roofing experience and employ a team of more than 100 skilled and professionally certified craftsmen who assist customers with their roof, gutter, attic, masonry, and skylight needs. In 2024, Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation, an A+-rated company by the Better Business Bureau, was named as a top 100 Roofing Contractor in the U.S. by Roofing Contractors Magazine. The family-owned company was also recognized in 2022 as one of the fastest-growing private companies by the Puget Sound Business Journal. For more information, visit www.Guardianroofing.com. Licenses: WA UBI 604-059-205 | FEIN #81-4469822Licenses: WA UBI 604-059-205 | FEIN #81-4469822

