27.08.2025 17:02 Uhr
Telestream LLC: Telestream Global Ingest Workflow Powered by Vantage Opens the Front Door to Media Creation

Unified ingest strategy spans live, camera card, and file-based workflows with hybrid-cloud scalability and system-aware metadata: See it in action at IBC2025

NEVADA CITY, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2025 / Telestream, a global leader in media workflow technologies, will debut its new Global Ingest strategy at IBC2025, introducing a next-generation ingest architecture that seamlessly unifies live capture, camera card ingest, and file-based workflows. Built on the proven Vantage platform, the new workflow capabilities are designed for ultimate flexibility, scalability, and efficiency, supporting on-premises, hybrid, and cloud environments. Central to the strategy is Telestream's practical use of AI. Rather than generating unstructured "metadata dumps," Telestream Global Ingest produces structured, system-aware, and standards-compliant metadata at the point of capture. This enables instant interoperability with a wide range of platforms, such as Avid, Iconik, and Mimir, accelerating editorial, archive discovery and distribution while eliminating workflow bottlenecks.

"With Global Ingest, we're transforming a fragmented technical hurdle into a unified entry point for high-speed production and operational efficiency," said Charlie Dunn, EVP of Product Management at Telestream. "By standardizing ingest on the Vantage platform, we eliminate the need for proprietary vendors and rigid integrations, enabling customers to move content from any source into any editorial or MAM system with speed and precision. We are making ingest a strategic advantage rather than a workflow gap."

A Unified, Intelligent Ingest Platform

Telestream's scalable ingest capabilities empower technical teams with precision, flexibility, and speed, no matter the format, source, or operational environment (on-prem, hybrid, or cloud). It supports a wide range of media operations, from high-performance, real-time ingest for live sports and news, to scalable file-based ingest for post-production and media supply chains.

Highlights include:

  • Vantage Live Capture - A high-performance ingest engine with unmatched input/output flexibility. Supporting ST 2110, SDI, SRT, NDI, MPEG-TS, and RTMP, it enables centralized ingest from IP, SDI, and even tape-based sources. With support for up to 16 channels in a single RU and deep codec support, Live Capture seamlessly integrates into editorial and MAM systems such as Avid and Adobe.

  • Live Schedule PRO 2.0 - A high-availability, enterprise-ready scheduling platform with clustered deployment, automation, and failover capabilities. Designed for continuous operation, it's ideal for live newsrooms, sports broadcasters, and 24/7 ingest environments.

  • Camera Card Ingest - Telestream's camera card ingest solution delivers a streamlined user experience with enhanced metadata extraction, multi-destination workflows, and tight Vantage integration. It accelerates turnaround times for editors and supports modern content production at scale.

  • Review: Proxyless Player for Distributed Teams - A professional-grade playback experience for live and captured media, with real-time 10-bit native playback, scopes, and audio monitoring. Review will support remote editorial collaboration without the need for proxy generation.

See Telestream at IBC2025

Telestream will showcase Global Ingest powered by Vantage at IBC2025, Stand 7.B21. To schedule a meeting or request a demonstration, visit https://www.telestream.net/ibc2025/schedule-a-meeting-section.

Download press imagery here.

About Telestream
Ingest. Enhance. Deliver.

Telestream has been at the forefront of digital media innovation for nearly three decades, serving as the trusted partner behind some of the world's most mission-critical media operations. Its industry-leading test and measurement and media workflow solutions streamline operations and scale efficiently across the entire media lifecycle - from capture and live production to automation, processing, quality control, content management, and distribution. Designed for on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments, Telestream ensures high-quality media delivery to any audience, on any platform. The company is privately held and headquartered in Nevada City, California. Learn more at www.telestream.net.

Press Contact:

Kristin Canders
Grithaus Agency
(e) kristin@grithaus.agency
(p) +1 (207) 974-7744

SOURCE: Telestream LLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/telestream-global-ingest-workflow-powered-by-vantage-opens-the-fr-1066218

