Mittwoch, 27.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Patentschutz bis in die 2040er - Biotech-Geheimtipp vor möglichem Fast-Track-Durchbruch in den USA!
27.08.2025 17:02 Uhr
Soard Financial Management: Top Retirement Advisor, Don Soard, Co-Authors New Book To Help Retirees Reduce Taxes and Gain Clarity and Security

EDMOND, OK / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2025 / Retire On Your Terms is a new book that exposes the silent threats, industry myths, and strategies that often determine whether someone thrives - or merely survives - during retirement.

"The goal isn't just to retire. It's to retire with eyes wide open," said financial educator, author and wealth advisor, Don Soard. "Retirees don't realize how many options they truly have - or how much money is silently slipping through the cracks. This book will help them reclaim that control."

The book is a guide for successful professionals, business owners and other retirees who want to take command of their financial future and retire with confidence, clarity, and purpose. Readers will understand how today's retirement environment has changed and why old strategies may no longer work for affluent retirees. They will discover risks that can silently drain your portfolio and how to guard against them.

As the founder of Soard Financial Management, LLC, Don has earned the trust of clients by helping them simplify complex financial decisions and make purposeful moves that align with their goals and values. Soard, known for his straightforward approach and deep integrity, also speaks regularly at educational events and is an advocate for empowering retirees to ask better questions and make better decisions.

"If you've ever felt unsure about whether you're making the right moves for retirement, this book is for you. My hope is that every reader walks away not only more informed, but more confident, more in control, and more excited about what's ahead," said Soard.

For further information and additional retirement resources, call (405) 509-6068, email info@soardfinancial.com or go online at https://www.soardfinancial.com.

About Don Soard
Don Soard is a Financial Educator, Author, Speaker and Retirement Advisor. As the Founder of Soard Financial Management, LLC, an independent retirement planning firm, Don and his team help individuals and families transition confidently into retirement through tax-efficient income planning, investment strategy, and estate protection. The firm's mission is to provide the families and businesses they serve with innovative financial strategies, solutions, and planning that result in financial clarity, security, and overall financial health.

Contact:
Don Soard
Soard Financial Management
Phone: (405) 509-6068
Email: Info@soardfinancial.com
Website: www.soardfinancial.com

SOURCE: Soard Financial Management



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/top-retirement-advisor-don-soard-co-authors-new-book-to-help-retiree-1066220

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
