Huaneng has commissioned a 5 MW perovskite PV demonstration plant in China's Qinghai province to test performance, durability, and environmental adaptability under high-altitude, high-UV conditions. China Huaneng's Clean Energy Technology Research Institute and China Huaneng Group's Qinghai unit have commissioned what they describe as the world's first commercial-scale 5 MW perovskite PV demonstration and verification plant at the Gonghe photovoltaic park in Qinghai province. The facility, formally brought online on Aug. 23, 2025, aims to generate empirical data on power performance, long-term ...

