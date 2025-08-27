News Summary

Entrust named in 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Identity Verification for the second consecutive year

Evaluation based on 'Completeness of Vision' and 'Ability to Execute'

Recent product updates include advanced e-signatures and automated policy validation tools

Receives leader badges in five G2 Summer 2025 Market reports, including Identity Verification and Anti-Money Laundering

Entrust, a global leader in trusted payments, identities, and data security, today announced it has been named a Visionary in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Identity Verification.

The Entrust Identity Verification solution enables organizations globally to establish trusted identities for consumers, employees, and citizens through advanced document and biometric verification, digital signatures, liveness detection, and AI-powered fraud prevention. The platform supports high-assurance use cases across regulated industries that require Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) compliance, such as financial services, government, healthcare, and non-regulated industries. These capabilities empower organizations to securely onboard users, help meet evolving regulatory requirements, and fight fraud at scale. The company has recently fortified its Compliance Suite, introducing advanced electronic signatures and a policy validator that automatically checks identity verification configurations against regulatory requirements.

"Over the past two decades, we've gone from in-person to remote reverification, and now we're entering an era where identity is central to every interaction we have online," said Tony Ball, President of Payments Identity and incoming CEO at Entrust. "The shift demands smarter fraud detection, stronger compliance and standards, privacy-led design, and AI-enhanced experiences for end-users. We believe being named a Visionary by Gartner reflects the strength of our identity security vision that sets a forward-looking approach to an evolving landscape. We consider this recognition underscores our commitment to redefining what is possible through innovation, deep market insight, and focus on the future of digital identity."

Additionally, the Entrust Identity Verification solution (formerly Onfido) was named a leader in five G2 Summer 2025 Market reports, earning leader badges in categories for Identity Verification, Anti-Money Laundering, Web Security, Governance Risk Compliance, and E-Commerce

Download a copy of the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Identity Verification.

Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Identity Verification," Akif Khan, Nayara Sangiorgio, James Hoover, 25 August 2025. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

This graphic was published by Gartner, Inc. As part of a larger research document and should be evaluated in the context of the entire document. The Gartner document is available upon request from Entrust

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Entrust:

Entrust fights fraud and cyber threats with comprehensive identity-centric security that protects people, devices, and data. Our solutions help enterprises and governments safeguard critical systems from every angle, enabling secure onboarding and issuance, providing everyday identity protection, and empowering them with 360-degree visibility and orchestration across keys, secrets, and certificates so they can transact and grow with confidence. Building on our decades as a pioneer and innovator in establishing trust, Entrust has a global partner network and supports customers in over 150 countries. For more information, visit www.entrust.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250810304739/en/

Contacts:

Press contact: ken.kadet@entrust.com