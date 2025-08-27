Endoscopic Submucosal Dissection/ESD Market worth US$0.75 billion by 2030 with 8.4% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Endoscopic Submucosal Dissection Market, valued at US$0.46 billion in 2024, stood at US$0.50 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 8.4% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$0.75 billion by the end of the period. The increasing adoption of endoscopic submucosal dissection (ESD) in Western countries is becoming a significant growth driver for the global ESD market. While Japan and South Korea have historically led in procedural volume due to early adoption and robust screening programs, North America and Europe are now integrating ESD into routine clinical practice. This shift is driven by a growing awareness of the procedure's curative potential, along with improved access to training through international fellowships, live demonstration courses, and hands-on workshops.

Additionally, the publication of clinical guidelines by leading gastroenterological societies in Western countries has legitimized the use of ESD for treating early-stage gastric, esophageal, and colorectal lesions. Advancements in endoscopic technology, coupled with an increasing number of specialized centers of excellence, are further accelerating this adoption. As ESD gains acceptance and support within Western healthcare systems-particularly due to favorable reimbursement frameworks-its procedural volume is expected to rise, significantly boosting market expansion.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=116451960

Browse in-depth TOC on "Endoscopic Submucosal Dissection Market"

197 - Tables

57 - Figures

234 - Pages

By product, the endoscopic submucosal dissection (ESD) market is categorized based on product types into gastroscopes & endoscopes, knives, injection agents, tissue retractors, grasp/clips, and other products. In 2024, the gastroscopes & endoscopes segment held the largest share of the global ESD market. The integration of AI-based detection and classification algorithms into endoscope platforms enhances the real-time identification of submucosal lesions, which increases the value of gastroscopes in ESD procedures and drives demand for this segment.

By Indication, The ESD market has been categorized into three segments based on indication: stomach cancer, colon cancer, and esophageal cancer. In 2024, stomach cancer accounted for the largest share of the ESD market. This is because the stomach offers a relatively wide and accessible area for ESD procedures, with fewer anatomical constraints than the esophagus or colon. As a result, the success and safety of procedures are higher, which contributes to the growth of the market.

By geography, in 2024, the Asia Pacific region held the largest share of the endoscopic submucosal dissection (ESD) market. This growth can be attributed to the rapid expansion of ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), which prefer disposable instruments for their efficiency and speed, thus increasing demand. Additionally, numerous international fellowships and training centers in the Asia Pacific, particularly in Japan and South Korea, are producing a significant number of highly skilled ESD practitioners, which further drives the adoption of these procedures.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=116451960

The key players in the endoscopic submucosal dissection market include Olympus Corporation (Japan), FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan), Medtronic (Ireland), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd. (Japan), Creo Medical Group Plc (UK), HOYA Corporation (Japan), ConMed Corporation (US), STERIS (Ireland), MTW Endoskopie Manufaktur (Germany), Ovesco Endoscopy AG (Germany), Zeon Medical Inc. (Japan), Micro-Tech Endoscopy (China), Karl Storz SE & Co. KG (Germany), and Cook Medical (US), among others. These companies have implemented various growth strategies, including product launches, acquisitions, and expansions, to enhance their market presence and reach in the endoscopic submucosal dissection sector.

Olympus Corporation (Japan):

Olympus Corporation is a leading player in the endoscopic submucosal dissection market. The company's broad and comprehensive product portfolio related to endoscopy equipment is one of its key strengths. Olympus offers a variety of electrosurgical knives for endoscopic submucosal dissection procedures, including the DualKnife, FlexKnife, and HookKnife. The company invests a significant portion of its revenue in research and development to launch technologically advanced products. In 2024, Olympus's total R&D expenditure was USD 687.1 million, an increase from USD 616.1 million in 2023.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan)

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation is a well-established brand in the endoscopic submucosal dissection market, with operations spanning worldwide. It offers a diverse range of endoscopic devices used for examinations related to esophageal, colorectal, and gastric cancer. The main end users of these products include hospitals, medical facilities, and research organizations. The company aims to maintain its brand value by expanding its geographic presence and promoting technological advancements, ensuring it remains a reliable provider of high-quality products.

Medtronic (Ireland)

Medtronic is a medical technology company that manufactures, designs, develops, and markets a broad range of solutions and medical devices for treating cardiac, spinal, neurological, vascular, and chronic conditions. The company also offers endoscopy products through its Respiratory, Gastrointestinal, and Renal business segment, which focuses on creating physician- and patient-centric solutions. Medtronic operates in over 150 countries worldwide.

For more information, Inquire Now!

Related Reports:

Endoscopy Equipment Market

Endoscope Reprocessing Market

Laparoscopic Instruments Market

Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market

Single Use Surgical Instruments Market

Get access to the latest updates on Endoscopic Submucosal Dissection Companies and Endoscopic Submucosal Dissection Market Size

About MarketsandMarkets:

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/endoscopic-submucosal-dissectionesd-market-worth-us0-75-billion-by-2030-with-8-4-cagr--marketsandmarkets-302538809.html