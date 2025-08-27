Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 27.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Patentschutz bis in die 2040er - Biotech-Geheimtipp vor möglichem Fast-Track-Durchbruch in den USA!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
27.08.2025 17:06 Uhr
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sigenergy Technology Co., Ltd.: Sigenergy Marks Topping-Out of New Smart Manufacturing Hub

NANTONG, China, Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sigenergy today announced the topping-out of its smart manufacturing hub in Nantong, Jiangsu, China, marking a major milestone in the company's global manufacturing expansion. Following the groundbreaking earlier this year, the project has reached another key stage toward production, bringing the facility closer to operational readiness.

Topping-Out Ceremony of Sigenergy's Smart Manufacturing Hub in Nantong

As one of Sigenergy's core production bases, the Nantong Smart Manufacturing Hub plays a pivotal role in the company's globalization strategy. It will support large-scale delivery of inverters, residential and C&I energy storage systems (PACK), and energy gateways. Once completed, the facility is expected to produce over 300,000 units annually, providing strong manufacturing support to meet growing demand worldwide.

The facility spans approximately 7.67 hectares (115,000 m²), with an investment of around USD 70 million. It will feature modern production workshops, an R&D and design center, warehouses, a comprehensive office building, and supporting infrastructure. Designed as a next-generation smart factory, the Nantong hub integrates production, R&D, logistics, and operations in line with global best practices. It will set benchmarks in intelligent and digital manufacturing, incorporating a fully digitalized, closed-loop system and a full lifecycle quality traceability framework across supply chain, production, and logistics, ensuring that every process is visible, traceable, and controllable.

Sigenergy continues to advance both capacity expansion and product innovation. Its portfolio covers the world's first 5-in-1 solar-storage-charging system (SigenStor), advanced C&I solar-storage solutions, and a full range of residential hybrid inverters and microinverters. This diverse lineup consolidates Sigenergy's competitiveness in the distributed solar and storage sector and has already received strong traction and positive feedback in global markets.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2759296/Topping_Out_Ceremony_Sigenergy_s_Smart_Manufacturing_Hub_Nantong.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sigenergy-marks-topping-out-of-new-smart-manufacturing-hub-302540115.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.