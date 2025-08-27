AccountAbility Recognized for Fourth Consecutive Year Among Forbes World's Best Management Consulting Firms 2025

NEW YORK, NY AND LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2025 / AccountAbility, a trusted global sustainability Consulting and Standards firm with three-decades of history guiding corporate leaders to build better companies, has been recognized by Forbes as one of The World's Best Management Consulting Firm sin 2025, for the fourth consecutive year.

This year's recognition carries special significance, as 2025 marks the 30th anniversary of AccountAbility's founding. Since 1995, the firm has been a leading voice in advancing the global sustainability agenda - enabling organizations to improve their practices, performance, and long-term impact through expert advisory services and internationally recognized standards.

"We are honored to be recognized, once again, by Forbes, Statista, and our clients, alongside our peers with this distinction. Our continued inclusion among this distinguished list reinforces the ever-growing significance of sustainability and governance matters and their impact on businesses world-wide" said Mr. Sunil (Sunny) A. Misser, CEO of AccountAbility.

"As we reflect on 30 years of service and the global perspective it has afforded AccountAbility, our purpose remains steadfast amid an increasingly volatile geopolitical and geoeconomic environment - we help organizations worldwide make well-informed sustainability and governance decisions that align with their business goals, build resilience, and deliver enduring value. This award is a testament to the trust of our clients and the dedication of our colleagues and partners, whose collective efforts have guided our journey," Mr. Misser added.

The Forbes World's Best Management Consulting Firms 2025 ranking was compiled in partnership with Statista and is comprised of the best consultancies worldwide based on expert survey (peer surveys among management consultants) and client surveys (among clients). Recommendations were gathered from 13 industries and 15 functional areas. Firms were assessed on survey feedback from over 9,000 consultants and clients globally, to identify those consistently recommended for excellence in expertise, execution, and client satisfaction.

AccountAbility's continued recognition adds to a growing record of multi-year global business awards, including four-time winner of Best ESG Strategy Development Partner from Capital Finance International (2021-24), and a seven-time Leading Management Consultant recipient from the Financial Times (2018-24).

As AccountAbility enters its fourth decade of client service, it remains committed to advancing sustainable business solutions and leading governance practices. The firm issues annual reporting on the Top Sustainability Trends facing businesses, with a focus on providing balanced, relevant, and practical insights and guidance on matters of significant priority for the future. AccountAbility's most recent report - Rethinking Sustainability in Corporate America - 2025- is based on independent research, client-based insights, and over 30 in-depth interviews with senior sustainability executives representing a diverse set of industries, company structures, and sustainability maturity levels.

About AccountAbility

Established in 1995, AccountAbility is a leading global consulting and standards firm dedicated to advancing the sustainability and governance agenda. The firm works with businesses, investors, governments, and multilateral organizations to improve sustainability performance, drive innovation, and create lasting impact. Operating as a Public Benefit Corporation, AccountAbility has a global presence with offices in New York, London, Riyadh, and Dubai. The firm has been recognized by the Financial Times, Forbes, and Capital Finance International for its excellence in sustainability, strategy, and governance, and its website is archived by the United States Library of Congress. Learn more at www.accountability.org.

